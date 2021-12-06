Enter to Win 1 of 2 Park Mechanic Tool Kits - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 6, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:

Park Mechanic Tool Kit

Park Tool has put together this set of 36 tools to provide everything needed for basic maintenance and cleaning as well as a wide variety of repair and adjustment procedures on just about any bicycle. A perfect way to start or add to your collection of shop-quality bicycle tools. Comes in a tough toolbox with tray insert and small compartments to protect your investment.



The prize pack includes:
• Park Mechanic Tool Kit
• MSRP: $350 USD

Learn more at www.parktool.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


