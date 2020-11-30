Enter to Win 1 of 3 Pairs of Zipp 3 ZERO MOTO Wheelsets

Nov 30, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


We've teamed up with Zipp over on our Pinkbike Instagram to bring you one hell of a giveaway.⁠ Head over to Instagram to get in on it.


This is your chance to win one of three pairs of Zipp 3 ZERO MOTO wheels. 27.5" or 29", you decide.
All you need to do is: ⁠⠀⁠⠀⁠
⁠⠀⁠⠀⁠
1. Like this post
2. Tag two friends in the comments⁠⠀⁠⠀⁠
3. Follow @pinkbike and @zippspeed
4. Competition closes 12/14/2019 11:59pm PDT

Full rules here

Good luck! ⁠

Giveaway is in no way associated with Instagram. Contest closes 12:00 PDT 12/14/20. Winner will be picked randomly from submissions.

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2021 Giant Trance X - Computer Controlled Climbing Convenience
56998 views
Legendary World Cup Mechanic Dave Garland Passes Away
53525 views
Santa Cruz Bicycles Announces Recall on Some 2020 Aluminum Nomad, Bronson, 5010, & Furtado Models
53398 views
Field Test: 2021 Salsa Blackthorn - Purple Singletrack Eater
49080 views
Field Test: 2021 Ibis Mojo 4 - The Trail Rider's Trail Bike
47877 views
The 'Super Wheel' Claims to Offer Power Assistance Without a Motor... And We're Very Skeptical
46325 views
Ducati Widens Its e-MTB Range with New 170mm Travel TK-01RR
44968 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win Leatt Prize Pack
39081 views

9 Comments

  • 8 0
 It's a giveaway I can't enter! The horror!
  • 11 3
 I’m not a 12 year old girl...so I don’t have Instagram.
  • 6 2
 i.imgur.com/GDxejZr.jpg
  • 3 0
 Those are some strict rules
  • 2 0
 Zipp-y chance I win this.
  • 1 0
 How are anti-social pb trolls with no friends supposed to enter. Just asking for a friend.
  • 1 0
 The link to full rules seems to be broken
  • 1 0
 Password has been removed Wink You should be able to see them now!
  • 1 0
 tag two friends, touch your glass, drink two beers and kiss my .....

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007592
Mobile Version of Website