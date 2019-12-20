Enter to Win 1 of 3 Troy Lee Designs A2 Helmets - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 20, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


Prize Details:

The trailblazing A2 is Troy Lee Designs MTB trail helmet that checks all the boxes. Its stylish shell not only incorporates huge intake and exhaust ventilation ports, it also comes with the very best in impact protection. From breakaway visor screws and the innovative MIPS system and an industry-first dual-density EPP + EPS liner that protects against both high and low-speed impacts; this is a helmet that doesn’t take your safety lightly. Add in an adjustable strap and X-Static Pure Silver comfort liner and the comfort is every bit on par with the protection.

• Huge Air Intakes - 25% Larger Than A1 - Connected To Massive Exhaust Ports Through Deep Internal Channels Provide Powerful Cooling Efficiency
• Mips Brain Protection System Reduces Rotational Forces To The Brain In Some Crash Scenarios
• Dual-Density Eps Co-Molded With Epp For State-Of-The-Art Impact Energy Management At Low And High Crash Speeds As Well As Everything In Between
• Rear Stabilizer Fit System With Flexible, Slimline Arms Has 3-Position Front And Rear Locations For A Custom Fit
• Adjustable Strap Dividers For A Perfect Fit Every Time
• 350 Grams ( Size M/L )


Three Lucky Winners will get:

• Troy Lee Designs Trailblazing A2 MTB Trail Helmet
• MSRP - $179.00 USD

Learn more at www.troyleedesigns.com.


To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Troy Lee Designs Advent Calendar Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer Carbon 90 - The One That Broke
90771 views
Gifts Ideas for The Enduro Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
78969 views
Field Test: 2020 Specialized Enduro S-Works - Basically a DH Bike Without a Dual Crown Fork
41781 views
Carrera Release New Bike with Heated Grips for Winter Riding
39926 views
Gear Guide: 7 of the Best New Cold Weather Riding Kits for Men
39732 views
Field Test: 2020 Ibis Mojo HD5 - An Easygoing All-Rounder
37801 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
37573 views
4 Takeaways from the CyclingTips Ultimate Chain Test
35587 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Niiice!
  • 1 0
 Sewer rat?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013826
Mobile Version of Website