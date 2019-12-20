Enter to Win 1 of 3 Troy Lee Designs A2 Helmets - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: The trailblazing A2 is Troy Lee Designs MTB trail helmet that checks all the boxes. Its stylish shell not only incorporates huge intake and exhaust ventilation ports, it also comes with the very best in impact protection. From breakaway visor screws and the innovative MIPS system and an industry-first dual-density EPP + EPS liner that protects against both high and low-speed impacts; this is a helmet that doesn’t take your safety lightly. Add in an adjustable strap and X-Static Pure Silver comfort liner and the comfort is every bit on par with the protection.
• Huge Air Intakes - 25% Larger Than A1 - Connected To Massive Exhaust Ports Through Deep Internal Channels Provide Powerful Cooling Efficiency • Mips Brain Protection System Reduces Rotational Forces To The Brain In Some Crash Scenarios • Dual-Density Eps Co-Molded With Epp For State-Of-The-Art Impact Energy Management At Low And High Crash Speeds As Well As Everything In Between • Rear Stabilizer Fit System With Flexible, Slimline Arms Has 3-Position Front And Rear Locations For A Custom Fit • Adjustable Strap Dividers For A Perfect Fit Every Time • 350 Grams ( Size M/L )
