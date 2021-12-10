Enter to Win 1 of 3 Wolf Tooth Prize Packs - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Three winners will receive the Wolf Tooth Advent Prize Pack. Each pack includes the winner’s choice of size, standard, and color for a chainring, Premium Headset, ReMote, grips, seatpost clamp, Color Accent Kit, WT-1 Chain Lube, and 8-Bit System Kit One.
● Chainring: Wolf Tooth makes more than 300 chainrings with options for many BCDs and mount interfaces with a size range of 26-52T in round or elliptical with three tooth profiles. ● Headset: Wolf Tooth Premium Headsets have a lifetime warranty and are available in eight colors with EC, IS, and ZS options. ● ReMote: The Wolf Tooth ReMote is known for its ergonomic design and precise performance with mounting options of two clamp sizes and a variety of mounts for SRAM, Shimano, and Magura brakes. ● 8-Bit System Kit One: Set of multi-tools with 22 functions includes hex bit attachments, a tubeless tire plug, retractable utility blade, chain breaker, master link pliers, and more. ● WT-1 Chain Lube: Chain lubricant and drivetrain treatment in the same bottle. WT-1 Chain Lube is designed for long-lasting peak performance in all conditions on all sorts of terrain. ● Seatpost Clamp: The Wolf Tooth Seatpost Clamp comes in at least eight colors, choice of bolt closure or quick release, and is designed for bikes with round seat tubes. ● Grips: Wolf Tooth has four different grip sizes in two different profiles and nine colors. ● Anodized Color Accent Kit: Set of headset spacers, stem cap, and bottle cage bolts designed to add color to your bike.
