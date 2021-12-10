close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Enter to Win 1 of 3 Wolf Tooth Prize Packs - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 10, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:

Wolf Tooth Advent Prize Pack

Three winners will receive the Wolf Tooth Advent Prize Pack. Each pack includes the winner’s choice of size, standard, and color for a chainring, Premium Headset, ReMote, grips, seatpost clamp, Color Accent Kit, WT-1 Chain Lube, and 8-Bit System Kit One.

Chainring: Wolf Tooth makes more than 300 chainrings with options for many BCDs and mount interfaces with a size range of 26-52T in round or elliptical with three tooth profiles.
Headset: Wolf Tooth Premium Headsets have a lifetime warranty and are available in eight colors with EC, IS, and ZS options.
ReMote: The Wolf Tooth ReMote is known for its ergonomic design and precise performance with mounting options of two clamp sizes and a variety of mounts for SRAM, Shimano, and Magura brakes.
8-Bit System Kit One: Set of multi-tools with 22 functions includes hex bit attachments, a tubeless tire plug, retractable utility blade, chain breaker, master link pliers, and more.
WT-1 Chain Lube: Chain lubricant and drivetrain treatment in the same bottle. WT-1 Chain Lube is designed for long-lasting peak performance in all conditions on all sorts of terrain.
Seatpost Clamp: The Wolf Tooth Seatpost Clamp comes in at least eight colors, choice of bolt closure or quick release, and is designed for bikes with round seat tubes.
Grips: Wolf Tooth has four different grip sizes in two different profiles and nine colors.
Anodized Color Accent Kit: Set of headset spacers, stem cap, and bottle cage bolts designed to add color to your bike.




The prize pack includes:
• Three winners will receive the Wolf Tooth Advent Prize Pack. Each pack includes the winner’s choice of size, standard, and color for a chainring, Premium Headset, ReMote, grips, seatpost clamp, Color Accent Kit, WT-1 Chain Lube, and 8-Bit System Kit One.
• $515 USD each

Learn more at www.wolftoothcomponents.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Mountain Biker in Spain Shot After Being Mistaken for a Rabbit
70302 views
First Look: 2022 Canyon Torque - Options For Almost Everyone
60626 views
Field Test: 2022 Santa Cruz Blur TR - The Cruz Missile
57451 views
Field Test Review: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - Same Name, Different Bike
52070 views
Interview: Walt Wehner Designed A 36" Tire & Doesn't Think They'll Catch On
50869 views
Road Cycling Digest: A Wheel-Destroying Parrot, Tech Through Time, Match Fixing & More
45362 views
Jackson Goldstone Earns Red Bull Helmet
39485 views
Field Test: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - Radical Geometry Meets Low Weight
37862 views

2 Comments

  • 10 0
 On the tenth day of Christmas, Outside clickbaited me!

For 10 Pertuuuuuuuuuurbing prize packs
9 orrible otuas
8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.

I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus

Stay incognito

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21757770



www.pinkbike.com/photo/21740209

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21745638
  • 1 0
 Always wanted to try Mega Fat Paws..

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009087
Mobile Version of Website