close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Enter to Win 1 of 5 Pairs of Etnies Camber Crank MTB Shoes - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 15, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:

Etnies Camber Crank

Today you can win 1 of 5 pairs of the Camber Crank, tested and approved by the best mountain bikers in the world. The Etnies crank collection embodies everything on two wheels. The Camber Crank is designed around a grippy 3X more durable Michelin tread and features a toe and heel lugged tread pattern. If you want more grip on your pedals and a stiff durable sole, the Camber Crank is the answer for you to own the hill.


Each prize pack includes:
• 1x pair of Etnies Camber Crank MSRP: $102.99


Learn more at www.orangebikes.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Mountain Biker in Spain Shot After Being Mistaken for a Rabbit
127999 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Mike Kazimer
79966 views
Field Test: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - Radical Geometry Meets Low Weight
57947 views
Slack Randoms: A High Pivot, Integrated Shock Scott Gambler Concept, Stick Shift Transmission & More
57191 views
5 Products I Loved in 2021: Mike Levy
57103 views
The 2021 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
45426 views
Field Test: 2022 Propain Hugene - The Definition of Balanced
44003 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Much Does Your Bike *Actually* Weigh?
43153 views

10 Comments

  • 14 0
 Learn more at www.orangebikes.com. Wow, din't know they bough Etnies!
(It's only the link label).
  • 1 0
 Strangely the link still goes to Etnies
  • 2 0
 @CustardCountry: Nothing strange here, html links have labels (what is displayed) and the very link. They updated the link, but copied the label from previous draw.
  • 1 0
 @lkubica: We've all done it at some point (web content editors that is).
  • 1 0
 The one time I've looked for the product link - because I wanted to see the sole pattern. The jury's out on that BTW.
  • 17 10
 On the filthteenth day of Christmas, Outside clickbaited me!

For 15 Eeeeeeeeeevil Etnies
14 Eerie Enduras
13 Startling Stage 6’s
12 Horrendous Hope pedals
11 monstrous Michelin
10 Pertuuuuuuuuuurbing prize packs
9 orrible otuas
8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.

I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus

Stay incognito

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21757770



www.pinkbike.com/photo/21740209

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21745638
  • 2 0
 No way will these grip as well as my 5.10s* - *clicks enter*


*actually 2FOs, but whatever
  • 1 0
 After 20 year of riding clipped in I just bought myself a pair of flat pedal's shoes. Just to give them a try. To see what's all the fuss is about.
I clicked anyways..

I still don't have flat pedals, though. Any suggestions for someone with large feet?
  • 1 0
 @pakleni: extra large socks
  • 1 0
 @pakleni: go straight to crank Bros stamp7,in size large. I've tried a lot of others looking for perfection but these are the best for us sasquatch.there are lower spec than 7 and they're a fair bit cheaper but I think buy right buy once

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008457
Mobile Version of Website