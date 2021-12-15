Enter to Win 1 of 5 Pairs of Etnies Camber Crank MTB Shoes - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Today you can win 1 of 5 pairs of the Camber Crank, tested and approved by the best mountain bikers in the world. The Etnies crank collection embodies everything on two wheels. The Camber Crank is designed around a grippy 3X more durable Michelin tread and features a toe and heel lugged tread pattern. If you want more grip on your pedals and a stiff durable sole, the Camber Crank is the answer for you to own the hill.
Each prize pack includes: • 1x pair of Etnies Camber Crank MSRP: $102.99
10 Comments
(It's only the link label).
For 15 Eeeeeeeeeevil Etnies
14 Eerie Enduras
13 Startling Stage 6’s
12 Horrendous Hope pedals
11 monstrous Michelin
10 Pertuuuuuuuuuurbing prize packs
9 orrible otuas
8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.
I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus
Stay incognito
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21757770
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21740209
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21745638
*actually 2FOs, but whatever
I clicked anyways..
I still don't have flat pedals, though. Any suggestions for someone with large feet?
Post a Comment