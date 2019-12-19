Enter to Win 1 of 5 SDG Radar Saddles - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: The Limited Edition “Oso” Radar Mtn saddle is packed full of comfort and performance features while being hand-inked by @Caliboca – a local Southern California artist and fellow MTB’er.
Key features:
• Ideal for Trail / Enduro Riding • Limited Art Series Collection • Flat-Forward Platform – Allows free movement in aggressive riding positions • Nylon + Glass Base – Provides extra support for optimal power transfers • Free Float Comfort Flex Rail Inserts – Enhanced wing flex • Peri-Canal – Tip to Tail pressure relief • Hidden Undercut – Added comfort • Nose Platform – Ample padding & design to aid with inclines • Rear Buzz Cutout – Extra tire clearance at full compression • Sublimated cover design with Kevlar – Superior strength and durability • Lux-Alloy Rails, 270mm x 138mm, 230g
19 bear arsed saddles
18 EXPENSIVE EXPOSURES
17 orgasmic ohlins
16 Viral Value Vitus’
......15...... ..... Rectal Helmets......,
14 things I didn’t know I needed
13 skinny fit trail kits
12 cornering Kaisers
11 kickass Kuat racks
.......10...... Reverb beating droppers......
9 Hayes “huckin” hampers,
8 refreshing repair stands,
7 Brendog (got robbed) bundles,
6 Jizzing Joysticks
.......... 5... surprisingly priced Siskiu’s!!!!...........
4 functional Forefront’s,
3 detailed dentist stems,
2 pairs of over priced goggles
and some brakes to stop me hugging a treeee.
(baritone voice) and some donuts for Mike Leevveeey
Bad santa / troll edition
