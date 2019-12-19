Enter to Win 1 of 5 SDG Radar Saddles - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 19, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


Prize Details:

The Limited Edition “Oso” Radar Mtn saddle is packed full of comfort and performance features while being hand-inked by @Caliboca – a local Southern California artist and fellow MTB’er.

Key features:

• Ideal for Trail / Enduro Riding
• Limited Art Series Collection
• Flat-Forward Platform – Allows free movement in aggressive riding positions
• Nylon + Glass Base – Provides extra support for optimal power transfers
• Free Float Comfort Flex Rail Inserts – Enhanced wing flex
• Peri-Canal – Tip to Tail pressure relief
• Hidden Undercut – Added comfort
• Nose Platform – Ample padding & design to aid with inclines
• Rear Buzz Cutout – Extra tire clearance at full compression
• Sublimated cover design with Kevlar – Superior strength and durability
• Lux-Alloy Rails, 270mm x 138mm, 230g


Five lucky winners are going to get:

• Radar Mtn Saddle – The “Oso” Limited Edition
• MSRP: $89.99 USD

Learn more at www.sdgcomponents.com.


To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer Carbon 90 - The One That Broke
88850 views
Review: Bontrager's 1,290g Kovee XXX Wheelset
51553 views
Carrera Release New Bike with Heated Grips for Winter Riding
39312 views
Gear Guide: 7 of the Best New Cold Weather Riding Kits for Men
39126 views
Field Test: 2020 Ibis Mojo HD5 - An Easygoing All-Rounder
36155 views
4 Takeaways from the CyclingTips Ultimate Chain Test
33155 views
Enter to Win A Ohlins TTX Air shock - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
32639 views
Enter to Win A POC Helmet and Sunglasses - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
32063 views

10 Comments

  • 3 0
 On the nineteenth day of Christmas Pinkbike clickbaited me, for:
19 bear arsed saddles
18 EXPENSIVE EXPOSURES
17 orgasmic ohlins
16 Viral Value Vitus’
......15...... ..... Rectal Helmets......,
14 things I didn’t know I needed
13 skinny fit trail kits
12 cornering Kaisers
11 kickass Kuat racks
.......10...... Reverb beating droppers......
9 Hayes “huckin” hampers,
8 refreshing repair stands,
7 Brendog (got robbed) bundles,
6 Jizzing Joysticks
.......... 5... surprisingly priced Siskiu’s!!!!...........
4 functional Forefront’s,
3 detailed dentist stems,
2 pairs of over priced goggles
and some brakes to stop me hugging a treeee.

(baritone voice) and some donuts for Mike Leevveeey

Bad santa / troll edition
  • 6 0
 I don't think I want my ass eaten out by a bear.
  • 3 0
 On the nineteenth day of christmas Sewer is late again yaay
  • 4 0
 Must be lost..sewer routing can sometimes a bit too complicated though..
  • 1 0
 Ahhh Rats... Rolleyes
  • 2 0
 So you can have a bear bite your nuts off every time you sit down... hmmm... pass
  • 2 0
 Ouch!! It bites my balls!!
  • 2 0
 I'm gonna skip this one, it's not on my Radar.
  • 1 0
 Gorillas are my spirit animal, IDK if I could have a bear saddle in good conscience.
  • 1 0
 inbox still empty

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038606
Mobile Version of Website