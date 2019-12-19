Enter to Win 1 of 5 SDG Radar Saddles - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:



The Limited Edition “Oso” Radar Mtn saddle is packed full of comfort and performance features while being hand-inked by @Caliboca – a local Southern California artist and fellow MTB’er.



Key features:



• Ideal for Trail / Enduro Riding

• Limited Art Series Collection

• Flat-Forward Platform – Allows free movement in aggressive riding positions

• Nylon + Glass Base – Provides extra support for optimal power transfers

• Free Float Comfort Flex Rail Inserts – Enhanced wing flex

• Peri-Canal – Tip to Tail pressure relief

• Hidden Undercut – Added comfort

• Nose Platform – Ample padding & design to aid with inclines

• Rear Buzz Cutout – Extra tire clearance at full compression

• Sublimated cover design with Kevlar – Superior strength and durability

• Lux-Alloy Rails, 270mm x 138mm, 230g





Five lucky winners are going to get:



• Radar Mtn Saddle – The “Oso” Limited Edition

Learn more at

www.sdgcomponents.com

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can

sign up here

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.



Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.