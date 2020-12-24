Enter to Win 10 Continental MTB Tires + A Custom Atherton Bikes frame

Dec 24, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


We've teamed up with Continental over on our Pinkbike Instagram to bring you one hell of a giveaway.⁠ Head over to Instagram to get in on it.

This is your chance to win 10 Continental MTB tires of your choice and a custom Atherton Bikes frame of your choice. You get to choose your own custom geometry AND get a one on one consultation with Gee Atherton, Rachel Atherton and the Atherton Bikes design team to help with the design process. This is a one of a kind prize!

All you need to do is: ⁠⠀⁠⠀⁠
⁠⠀⁠⠀⁠
1. Like this post
2. Tag two friends in the comments⁠⠀⁠⠀⁠
3. Follow @pinkbike, @conti_mtb⁠ and @athertonbikes
4. Competition closes 01/06/21 12:00 PDT

Full rules here

Good luck! ⁠

Giveaway is in no way associated with Instagram. Contest closes 12:00 PDT 07/01/21. Winner will be picked randomly from submissions.

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Sponsored


9 Comments

  • 1 0
 This page says the context is open until January 6th, but the Instagram post says that the contest is closed and ended on December 14th?
  • 2 0
 Ahh id love to, but Instagram Frown
  • 2 0
 Dont have Instagram,.. buuuh
  • 1 0
 But seeing that is full custom from scratch bike I may have to get an account! Thats soo very cool
  • 2 0
 Can I tag two randoms since I don’t have two friends?
  • 1 0
 I am too young to have insta. Bummer looks cool, good luck.
  • 1 0
 Dang. I only have pinkbike accounts. Guess I'll have to get to work.
  • 1 1
 I'm struggling not to say too much about the fact it's stuck together with glue. I'll pass cheers.
  • 1 0
 Tag on Twitter?

