Enter to Win 10 Continental MTB Tires + A Custom Atherton Bikes frame

Giveaway is in no way associated with Instagram. Contest closes 12:00 PDT 07/01/21. Winner will be picked randomly from submissions.

We've teamed up with Continental over on our Pinkbike Instagram to bring you one hell of a giveaway.⁠ Head over to Instagram to get in on it.This is your chance to win 10 Continental MTB tires of your choice and a custom Atherton Bikes frame of your choice. You get to choose your own custom geometry AND get a one on one consultation with Gee Atherton, Rachel Atherton and the Atherton Bikes design team to help with the design process. This is a one of a kind prize!All you need to do is: ⁠⠀⁠⠀⁠⁠⠀⁠⠀⁠1. Like this post 2. Tag two friends in the comments⁠⠀⁠⠀⁠3. Follow @pinkbike @conti_mtb ⁠ and @athertonbikes 4. Competition closes 01/06/21 12:00 PDTFull rules here Good luck! ⁠