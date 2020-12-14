Enter to Win A 2021 Vitus Sommet 27 CR - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: Our all new Sommet is a 170mm big hitting enduro bike, it features a redesigned carbon front triangle paired with an aluminium rear end. With revamped geometry and improved suspension kinematics our Sommet is ready to tackle the roughest trails there are, from big mountain alpine descents to steep technical enduro trails. We straightened the leverage curve and increased the progressivity to improve the small bump sensitivity, mid stroke support to keep you in control when the trails get rough. Along with improved geometry the new Sommet also has more seat post insertion which allows for a longer dropper post to be fitted. Basically our all new Sommet is better in every way.
Our Sommet 27 CR is ready for you to hit your trail of choice. The 27 CR comes with 170mm of frame travel, matched with buttery smooth 170mm Rockshox Yari RC forks paired with a Rockshox Super Delux R rear shock to keep you planted when the trails get rough. Shimano's reliable 1x12 wide range Deore drivetrain provides reliable shifting for race day while the Shimano MT520 brakes provide ample stopping power on those long, steep descents.
Rolling on the reliable WTB KOM Trail I30 rims and a Maxxis Assegai / Minion DHR II tubeless ready tyre combo to provide confidence inspiring grip. Finished with Nukeproof components and a Brand-X Ascend dropper post you’ll have the confidence take your enduro riding to the next level.
9 Comments
For fourteen “thank god it’s not an ebike” Sommets
13 CHiPS helmets
12 top tube crushing stands
11 heinous handlebars
TEN - 80’s SKI SETS
9 tools I can't use
8 Bell End Helmets
7 ninja turtle trail kits
6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles
3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as XT
Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first"
