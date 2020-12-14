Enter to Win A 2021 Vitus Sommet 27 CR - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 14, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:
Our all new Sommet is a 170mm big hitting enduro bike, it features a redesigned carbon front triangle paired with an aluminium rear end. With revamped geometry and improved suspension kinematics our Sommet is ready to tackle the roughest trails there are, from big mountain alpine descents to steep technical enduro trails. We straightened the leverage curve and increased the progressivity to improve the small bump sensitivity, mid stroke support to keep you in control when the trails get rough. Along with improved geometry the new Sommet also has more seat post insertion which allows for a longer dropper post to be fitted. Basically our all new Sommet is better in every way. 
 
Our Sommet 27 CR is ready for you to hit your trail of choice. The 27 CR comes with 170mm of frame travel, matched with buttery smooth 170mm Rockshox Yari RC forks paired with a Rockshox Super Delux R rear shock to keep you planted when the trails get rough. Shimano's reliable 1x12 wide range Deore drivetrain provides reliable shifting for race day while the Shimano MT520 brakes provide ample stopping power on those long, steep descents.
 
Rolling on the reliable WTB KOM Trail I30 rims and a Maxxis Assegai / Minion DHR II tubeless ready tyre combo to provide confidence inspiring grip. Finished with Nukeproof components and a Brand-X Ascend dropper post you’ll have the confidence take your enduro riding to the next level.



The prize includes:
• 2021 Vitus Sommet 27 CR
• MSRP: $2999 USD

Learn more at www.vitusbikes.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


Must Read This Week
First Look: Intend's New Inverted Fork Uses One and a Half Crowns
109391 views
Examining Yeti's Patent for a New Six-Bar Suspension Design
78597 views
Field Test: 2021 Norco Shore - The Freeride Tank
60244 views
First Look: 2021 Pivot Mach 6
60156 views
Loris Vergier Parts Ways with The Syndicate for 2021
59968 views
Field Test: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - The All-Mountain Enduro Bike
57982 views
Emily Batty and Trek Part Ways After 12 Years
56898 views
Field Test: 2021 Trek Slash - Ready to Race
52052 views

9 Comments

  • 18 0
 On the fourteenth day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me  
For fourteen “thank god it’s not an ebike” Sommets
13 CHiPS helmets
12 top tube crushing stands
11 heinous handlebars
TEN - 80’s SKI SETS
 9 tools I can't use 
8 Bell End Helmets 
7 ninja turtle trail kits
 6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
 FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
 4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles 
3 dubious dentist droppers 
2 miserable mesh jackets 
And a groupset not as good as XT   

Bad santa / troll edition 

"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first"
  • 1 2
 Would be special if one giveaway would actually be a top spec e-bike. Kenovo, Levo SL or whatever is considered amazing now. Some people would be soo torn. Don't worry if that prize goes to someone you've never heard of before. It is indeed that common fellow Pinkbiker entering under a secret identity.
  • 1 0
 We get it...
  • 10 0
 i hope they will announce the winner of the 2017 calendar soon! exciting times!
  • 2 0
 Thank you, Pinkbike and Vitus for giving such a good prize to us.
  • 1 0
 Lettss go time for a upgrade lol too bad I'm not getting this
  • 1 0
 Big fish is coming, and the others just on the way too
  • 1 0
 I never win. Once I thought I won, but... it was never announced
  • 1 0
 Is there a list of the winners?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008554
Mobile Version of Website