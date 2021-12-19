Enter to Win A 7iDP Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

The 7iDP prize pack will have you protected no matter what type of ride you decide to do. Our top of the line Project 23 Carbon helmet is a light but breathable hardshell full face that you can use for bike park laps or between the tape at an enduro or DH race. The M2 helmet with Conehead technology is a great helmet for any trail ride. The Sam Hill knee pads provide CE Level 2 protection in a pad that can be worn all day long. Need some lightweight elbow protection that you don’t even notice? We have you covered with our Sam Hill Lite elbow pads. From our all new glove line, we are providing the Chill gloves for those cooler days and our Project glove for aggressive trail days. Stay looking good after the ride in the long sleeve Circle T and a pair of our Crew Socks with Coolmax. Winner gets to pick sizes and colors where applicable.
The prize pack includes: • Project 23 Carbon helmet with helmet bag $359.99 • M2 helmet $99.99 • Sam Hill knee pads $89.99 • Sam Hill Lite elbow pads $69.99 • Project gloves $34.99 • Chill gloves $34.99 • Circle T LS $29.99 • Crew Socks $16.50
3 Comments
For 19 not seven, seven prize packs
18 Satanic Saris racks
17 Pretentious POC packs (kcy4130 thanks)
16 Revolting Rotor bundles
15 Eeeeeeeeeevil Etnies
14 Eerie Enduras
13 Startling Stage 6’s
12 Horrendous Hope pedals
11 monstrous Michelin
10 Pertuuuuuuuuuurbing prize packs
9 orrible otuas
8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.
I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus
Stay incognito
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21757770
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21740209
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21745638
