Enter to Win A 7iDP Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

7iDP Prize Pack

The prize pack includes:

The 7iDP prize pack will have you protected no matter what type of ride you decide to do. Our top of the line Project 23 Carbon helmet is a light but breathable hardshell full face that you can use for bike park laps or between the tape at an enduro or DH race. The M2 helmet with Conehead technology is a great helmet for any trail ride. The Sam Hill knee pads provide CE Level 2 protection in a pad that can be worn all day long. Need some lightweight elbow protection that you don’t even notice? We have you covered with our Sam Hill Lite elbow pads. From our all new glove line, we are providing the Chill gloves for those cooler days and our Project glove for aggressive trail days. Stay looking good after the ride in the long sleeve Circle T and a pair of our Crew Socks with Coolmax. Winner gets to pick sizes and colors where applicable.• Project 23 Carbon helmet with helmet bag $359.99• M2 helmet $99.99• Sam Hill knee pads $89.99• Sam Hill Lite elbow pads $69.99• Project gloves $34.99• Chill gloves $34.99• Circle T LS $29.99• Crew Socks $16.50