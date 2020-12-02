Enter to Win A 7mesh Copilot Jacket - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: Copilot is the ultimate backup shell - a durable, waterproof, windproof GORE-TEX Paclite® Plus jacket that packs down into its own pocket for bikepacking and trail riding in changeable conditions.
Thanks to the best-in-class breathability of GORE-TEX Paclite® Plus with 100% recycled nylon face fabric, the Copilot excels at balancing your temperature, whether you’re working hard on the climb or pausing for a picture at the top.
For the ultimate in wet weather versatility, Copilot features an over the helmet hood, cinched via 3-way draw cords. A dropped hem, elasticated cuffs and reflective logos complete the jacket.
The prize pack includes: • 1x 7mesh Copilot Jacket of winner's choice in colour and size • MSRP: $250 USD
For 2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as Shimano XT
Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first"
