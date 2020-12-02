Enter to Win A 7mesh Copilot Jacket - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 2, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:
Copilot is the ultimate backup shell - a durable, waterproof, windproof GORE-TEX Paclite® Plus jacket that packs down into its own pocket for bikepacking and trail riding in changeable conditions.
 
Thanks to the best-in-class breathability of GORE-TEX Paclite® Plus with 100% recycled nylon face fabric, the Copilot excels at balancing your temperature, whether you’re working hard on the climb or pausing for a picture at the top.

For the ultimate in wet weather versatility, Copilot features an over the helmet hood, cinched via 3-way draw cords. A dropped hem, elasticated cuffs and reflective logos complete the jacket.



The prize pack includes:
• 1x 7mesh Copilot Jacket of winner's choice in colour and size
• MSRP: $250 USD

Learn more at www.7mesh.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

2 Comments

  • 6 0
 On the second day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me
For 2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as Shimano XT


Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first"
  • 2 0
 as is tradition

Post a Comment



