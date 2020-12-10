Enter to Win An Alpina Helmet and Glasses Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: Be the first to wear the unique Rootage EVO from ALPINA! The German brand ALPINA has more than 40 years of experience in the field of helmets, goggles and sports glasses. The new jet helmet will not be on the market until spring 2021, but you can already win it now! Not half, not completely and yet: perfect. The jet helmet Rootage EVO offers more protection than a normal enduro helmet, but is lighter and more variable than a full-face helmet. The three-quarter helmet is the golden mean.
Whether on the trail, freeriding or with the E-Fully in the bike park. The Rootage EVO is a good choice. The helmet construction pulled over the ears offers significantly more safety, especially on side impacts. In addition, the EPP, a multi-density material used on the ears, which does not lose its protective effect after smaller impacts, is also used in the rear area of the helmet. This also makes it possible to wear a neck brace. The fixed shield directs the air into the helmet‘s large ventilation ducts and thus cools the head. The Rootage EVO is the first bike jet helmet with size adjustment system. Protection, comfort and flow are guaranteed with the Rootage EVO.
Bigger, lighter, better, RAM. The new enduro glasses from ALPINA are a visual highlight and fit perfectly to the Rootage EVO. The unique design, the modern style and the lightness in both design and weight make the ALPINA RAM more than just a pair of performance glasses. The RAM is available in a half frame and full frame version as well with the photochromatic Varioflex technology.
The prize pack includes: • Rootage EVO helmet • RAM Sports glasses • MSRP: €259.90 // Approx $300 USD
8 Comments
For TEN 80’s SKI SETS
9 tools I can't use
8 Bell End Helmets
7 ninja turtle trail kits
6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles
3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as XT
Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first"
Pretty much every ride i find myself in sections where a full face would be advisable but those sections are less than 5% of the total ride. I wont wear a full face on that ride but would wear this and maybe keep it on the safer side on line choice but every once in a while you get unlucky...
Also cheek bars are not without their own problems, there are reasons DH skiers and ski jumpers don´t use them but on the other hand they hopefully never have to deal with rocks and stumps and such.
For some plastic glasses made in china by children
For nine tools I can't use
8 Bell End Helmets
7 ninja turtle trail kits
6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles
3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as XT
Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first"
)
Post a Comment