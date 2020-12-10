Enter to Win An Alpina Helmet and Glasses Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 10, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:
Be the first to wear the unique Rootage EVO from ALPINA! The German brand ALPINA has more than 40 years of experience in the field of helmets, goggles and sports glasses. The new jet helmet will not be on the market until spring 2021, but you can already win it now! Not half, not completely and yet: perfect. The jet helmet Rootage EVO offers more protection than a normal enduro helmet, but is lighter and more variable than a full-face helmet. The three-quarter helmet is the golden mean.

Whether on the trail, freeriding or with the E-Fully in the bike park. The Rootage EVO is a good choice. The helmet construction pulled over the ears offers significantly more safety, especially on side impacts. In addition, the EPP, a multi-density material used on the ears, which does not lose its protective effect after smaller impacts, is also used in the rear area of the helmet. This also makes it possible to wear a neck brace. The fixed shield directs the air into the helmet‘s large ventilation ducts and thus cools the head. The Rootage EVO is the first bike jet helmet with size adjustment system. Protection, comfort and flow are guaranteed with the Rootage EVO.

Bigger, lighter, better, RAM. The new enduro glasses from ALPINA are a visual highlight and fit perfectly to the Rootage EVO. The unique design, the modern style and the lightness in both design and weight make the ALPINA RAM more than just a pair of performance glasses. The RAM is available in a half frame and full frame version as well with the photochromatic Varioflex technology.




The prize pack includes:
• Rootage EVO helmet
• RAM Sports glasses
• MSRP: €259.90 // Approx $300 USD

Learn more at www.alpina-sports.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Specialized Launches $999 Carbon Hotwalk for Toddlers
94907 views
First Look: Intend's New Inverted Fork Uses One and a Half Crowns
84179 views
Review: 6 of the Best New Pedal-Friendly Knee Pads
76947 views
Examining Yeti's Patent for a New Six-Bar Suspension Design
70953 views
Pinkbike Poll: Which Mountain Bike Standards Should Stick Around?
67963 views
Field Test: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - The All-Mountain Enduro Bike
53904 views
First Look: 2021 Pivot Mach 6
53824 views
Field Test: 2021 Norco Shore - The Freeride Tank
52833 views

8 Comments

  • 18 0
 On the tenth day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me
For TEN 80’s SKI SETS
9 tools I can't use
8 Bell End Helmets
7 ninja turtle trail kits
6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles
3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as XT


Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first"
  • 4 7
 I think i was one second faster ?
  • 3 0
 @Davidmihai04: I think you were - blatant plagiarism Beer
  • 3 0
 I don't personally get these 3/4 shell helmets. If you're riding rowdy enough trails to need extra protection, a full face covers the ears, as well as depriving a dentist of his new Yeti. If the trail isn't serious enough to need face protection or maybe it's just hot, wear a normal lid. Isn't a 3/4 totally the worst of both worlds?
  • 1 0
 Think of it as improving your average protection level. 3/4 helmets like this are targeted to be worn instead of pure half shells.

Pretty much every ride i find myself in sections where a full face would be advisable but those sections are less than 5% of the total ride. I wont wear a full face on that ride but would wear this and maybe keep it on the safer side on line choice but every once in a while you get unlucky...

Also cheek bars are not without their own problems, there are reasons DH skiers and ski jumpers don´t use them but on the other hand they hopefully never have to deal with rocks and stumps and such.
  • 1 0
 sweet!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008220
Mobile Version of Website