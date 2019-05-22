SPONSORED

Enter to Win a Backcountry MTB Tour with 7mesh

May 22, 2019
by 7mesh  


ABOUT THE CONTEST

7mesh is blessed to have a multitude of world class trails in our Squamish backyard and in the surrounding areas of southwestern British Columbia. One very special place is the South Chilcotin Mountain Range a few hours north of Squamish, home to world class mountain biking on a network of the finest backcountry trails in the world.

You may have seen our photos and stories from past trips and now might be your time to experience the magic first hand. We’re giving away a bucket list trip for one lucky winner and a friend to join us on August 18 - 23 for 3 days of backcountry riding through the South Chilcotins supported by our partner Tyax Adventures. Float plane into the wilderness from Whistler to spend three days and two nights in Tyax Adventures' backcountry camps with a guide and all meals provided.




PRIZE
The lucky winner will receive:

- 7mesh Riding Gear
- Travel to the heart of the South Chilcotin Mountains of British Columbia for a 3 day, 2 night mountain bike trip for two people guided by Tyax Adventures
- Airfare for two to Vancouver, British Columbia
- Transportation and lodging for two from Vancouver including a stopover in Squamish, where the adventure begins!
- Prize dates – August 18-23, 2019




HOW TO ENTER

Fill out the entry form by clicking the red button below.


Contest opens May 22, 2019 and closes June 30, 2019

*Open to UK, USA, and Canadian Residents only
*Must be able to travel to and from Vancouver between August 18, 2019 and August 23, 2019
1 Comment

  • + 1
 When Arcteryx, North Face, and Patagonia just aren't expensive enough for you. At least they came up with a new logo. Their old one was a bad doodle.

