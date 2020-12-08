Enter to Win A Bell Full-9 Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 8, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:
Designed with key crossover technologies from our award-winning moto helmets, the Full-9 sets the standard for Downhill and BMX riding.

BORN IN MOTO
No other helmet manufacturer has deeper roots in motocross. Much of what Bell engineers learned from creating the award-winning Moto-9 helmet went into the Full-9 full-face mountain bike helmet. Take that unrivaled experience, combine it with feedback from downhill and BMX pros, and you have the winning formula. The Full-9 meets the most stringent ASTM Downhill Mountain Bike Racing standard as well as CPSC and CE bicycle safety benchmarks. Additional motocross trickle-down technologies include the Eject Helmet Removal System and magnetic cheekpads. Beyond that, the Full-9 includes features like Soundtrax built-in speaker pockets and audio cable routing, and an integrated breakaway camera mount. Add in a lightweight carbon shell, a wide field of view, Overbrow Ventilation intakes and Velocity Flow Ventilation and you have the world's most advanced helmet for DH or BMX. Complies with the US CPSC Safety Standard for bicycle helmet for persons age 5 and older.



The prize pack includes:
• Bell Full-9
• MSRP: $445 USD

Learn more at www.bell.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Specialized Launches $999 Carbon Hotwalk for Toddlers
86707 views
Review: Canyon's New 2021 Spectral 29 CF 8.0
76178 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper - The Do It All 'Er
68638 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Rides HUGE, Exposed Ridgeline Jumps
64796 views
Review: 6 of the Best New Pedal-Friendly Knee Pads
63176 views
Pinkbike Poll: Which Mountain Bike Standards Should Stick Around?
54315 views
CyclingTips Digest: Corruption, Crashes, $10,000 Framesets, A Radical New Chain, & More
52113 views
Video: Stumpjumper vs Trance X vs Mojo vs P-Train vs Blackthorn - Field Test Round Table
41156 views

11 Comments

  • 15 0
 On the eighth day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me
For 8 Bell End Helmets
7 ninja turtle trail kits
6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles
3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as XT


Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first"
  • 1 2
 First to reply! You gotta be one of the winners dude!
  • 3 0
 On the eighth day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me, to say yesterday i was drunk with santa. And today, till the 24th, everyone should tag @pinkbike @mikelevy to show them @sewer-rat needs a nice presents gift. Maybe some superb socks or tiny tools. Make it happen.
  • 1 0
 I have the Transfer-9, one step down... now the Fusion-9... my favorite; it's amazing... put that in carbon... Drool someone should be very happy
  • 1 0
 Hope I win this so I can post it on BuySell for exuberant price, or trade for Nintendo switch, some used tubes and cash your way.
  • 2 1
 jingle bell, jingle bell Jingle all the way Oh, what fun it is to ride With a bell helmet on your head
  • 1 0
 I want this. I need this. And I love Bell helmets.
  • 1 0
 That is one complicated helmet
  • 1 0
 Nice! this is the real deal!
  • 1 0
 Anyone won something yet?
  • 1 0
 For whom the Bell tolls?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008416
Mobile Version of Website