Enter to Win A Bell Full-9 Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: Designed with key crossover technologies from our award-winning moto helmets, the Full-9 sets the standard for Downhill and BMX riding.
BORN IN MOTO No other helmet manufacturer has deeper roots in motocross. Much of what Bell engineers learned from creating the award-winning Moto-9 helmet went into the Full-9 full-face mountain bike helmet. Take that unrivaled experience, combine it with feedback from downhill and BMX pros, and you have the winning formula. The Full-9 meets the most stringent ASTM Downhill Mountain Bike Racing standard as well as CPSC and CE bicycle safety benchmarks. Additional motocross trickle-down technologies include the Eject Helmet Removal System and magnetic cheekpads. Beyond that, the Full-9 includes features like Soundtrax built-in speaker pockets and audio cable routing, and an integrated breakaway camera mount. Add in a lightweight carbon shell, a wide field of view, Overbrow Ventilation intakes and Velocity Flow Ventilation and you have the world's most advanced helmet for DH or BMX. Complies with the US CPSC Safety Standard for bicycle helmet for persons age 5 and older.
The prize pack includes: • Bell Full-9 • MSRP: $445 USD
11 Comments
For 8 Bell End Helmets
7 ninja turtle trail kits
6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles
3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as XT
Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first"
