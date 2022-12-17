Enter To Win a CamelBak Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:CamelBak Prize Pack
Welcome the latest evolution of industry-leading hydration products:
CamelBak’s M.U.L.E.®️ EVO 12 hydration pack brings everything you love from their other M.U.L.E. packs, but with new all-weather updates, led by storm-ready fabric so you can splash while keeping your gear dry and secure.
With quick access to what you need most, the Chase™️ Vest has been redesigned with lightweight, breathable materials and a comfortable all-day-fit. Easy access pockets on the harness serve as a command center for your phone, nutrition and anything else you need on the fly.
Outfit your pack with flexibility and the built-in confidence of clean and safe drinking water. The Crux®️ Reservoir Kit filtered by LifeStraw®️ passes 2 liters of water through two complete stages of filtration – removing bacteria, parasites and microplastics and reducing taste, odor and chlorine.
Designed to fit a variety of bottle cages on the market, along with an easy squeeze design to ensure more liquid with less effort, CamelBak’s Podium bottle is equipped with a self-sealing cap for less spills and splatters. The on / off valve provides a positive lock out for leak-proof transport and all parts are 100% free of BPA, BPS, and BPF. Best-in-class hydration so you canstay focused on the ride.
The Chute Mag delivers high flow without the mess. The cap features an easy carry handle and a magnetic top that stows securely out of the way when open and is leak-proof when closed.
MSRP - $ 380 USD
Learn more at camelbak.com
.
I’m just kidding, #neverwinanything