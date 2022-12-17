Enter To Win a CamelBak Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 17, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  

Prize Details:

CamelBak Prize Pack

Welcome the latest evolution of industry-leading hydration products:
CamelBak’s M.U.L.E.®️ EVO 12 hydration pack brings everything you love from their other M.U.L.E. packs, but with new all-weather updates, led by storm-ready fabric so you can splash while keeping your gear dry and secure.

With quick access to what you need most, the Chase™️ Vest has been redesigned with lightweight, breathable materials and a comfortable all-day-fit. Easy access pockets on the harness serve as a command center for your phone, nutrition and anything else you need on the fly.

Outfit your pack with flexibility and the built-in confidence of clean and safe drinking water. The Crux®️ Reservoir Kit filtered by LifeStraw®️ passes 2 liters of water through two complete stages of filtration – removing bacteria, parasites and microplastics and reducing taste, odor and chlorine.

Designed to fit a variety of bottle cages on the market, along with an easy squeeze design to ensure more liquid with less effort, CamelBak’s Podium bottle is equipped with a self-sealing cap for less spills and splatters. The on / off valve provides a positive lock out for leak-proof transport and all parts are 100% free of BPA, BPS, and BPF. Best-in-class hydration so you canstay focused on the ride.
The Chute Mag delivers high flow without the mess. The cap features an easy carry handle and a magnetic top that stows securely out of the way when open and is leak-proof when closed.

MSRP - $ 380 USD



Learn more at camelbak.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account.

Happy Holidays!

15 Comments

  • 18 0
 Is it just me that has seen the advent calender post in the front page for the first time today since dec.1st?
I was wondering why they didn't do it this year..
  • 5 0
 Yeah me too, 1st time on the front page.
  • 2 1
 It's geo locked - only entries from USA, Canada (except Quebec) UK and Germany. Guessing something about contest rules in different countries...
  • 4 0
 It is not just you. I did not see them until now either.
  • 1 0
 Same in baguette land
  • 1 0
 I ama as surprised... From december 1st????
  • 6 0
 Guess dont want EU cyclist on this forum no more Frown
  • 7 6
 If I win this, I’m telling them to send it to Ukraine, for their soldiers. I already have a CamelBak, and a new backup Camelbak. I’m glad the U.S.A. cities are not getting bombed out, pictures from Ukraine are horrendous. Now Pinkbike crew can flame me about CamelBaks don’t work in 0 degrees.
  • 1 2
 Maybe they will buy their own with some of the 100 billion they received p.s. alcohol does not freeze
  • 2 1
 Maybe PB should do seperate Advent Calendar for all us geoblocked users up here… ftw. # imonPB2, block the other side :-)

I’m just kidding, #neverwinanything
  • 1 0
 It wont matter . There are no winners , just whiners .
  • 3 0
 $380 USD value? Get real.
  • 1 0
 So 17 days in and there are no "winners" that have been announced?
  • 1 0
 They announce at the end. All at once.





