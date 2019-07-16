Contest: Enter to Win a Canyon Strive

Win a Canyon Strive
Made For The Toughest Enduro Stages And Your Backyard Trails.
It’s all about freedom, adrenaline, and competition. No other format embodies the original spirit of mountain biking quite like Enduro, with its combination of demanding climbs and technical, fast descents. The Strive is Canyon’s Enduro bike, built for the world’s toughest stages and your backyard trails – tested and developed by the Canyon Factory Enduro Team and proven through years of racing in the EWS. Ridden to glory as the current EWS series leader in both the Teams category and Pro Men. There is no better confirmation of the fact that the Shapeshifter equipped Strive, is fast.What you can Win:
• Canyon Strive CF 6.0 in All Black Stealth or Mint Blue (US$ 3,549 value).
• Find out more about the specs and geometry on the bike equipped with the Shapeshifter technology that is leading the Enduro World Series here
See below for how to win a brand-new Strive CF 6.0 with Shapeshifter 2.0. It's just like winning 2 bikes in 1!
The revolutionary Shapeshifter system - you can alter the bike’s geometry and suspension dynamics as you ride, simply by flicking a handlebar-mounted switch. The system switches between pedal mode and shred mode using a gas spring to change the bike’s linkage – modifying the geometry, suspension curve, and amount of travel available. Canyon has taken things a step forward: the revamped system was developed in collaboration with Fox, and a new switch makes the Shapeshifter even easier to use and more intuitive than before.
In pedal mode, you have less travel (135 mm), a stiffer suspension, and a steeper steering angle. Change to shred mode for more travel (150 mm), a more sensitive suspension, and a flatter steering angle. Engineered for Enduro racers and aspiring amateurs who demand uncompromising performance on technical trails – both on the way up and on the way back down – the Strive is built to take on any challenge from Finale Ligure to Whistler. Get ready for stage 2.0!
Must be 18 years old to enter.
