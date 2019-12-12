Enter to Win A Continental Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 12, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


Prize Details:
Set of Kaiser 2.4 Protection Apex:
Designed with some of the fastest gravity athletes in the world to make them even faster. Der Kaiser is the all conditions enduro king. Ramped center treads rolls fast but brakes hard with wedged shaped shoulder lugs for a deliciously predictable dig to drift transition that begs you to hit the high berms or exit turns as fast as possible. Black Chili compound on Apex and combined with ProTection reinforced carcass provides the perfect balance of grip and speed.

Tubeless Ready Kit:
The Continental Tubeless Ready Set comes with all the necessary items to transform your tubeless-ready wheels and tires into tubeless tires. The set comes with one roll of tubeless rim tape that is 5-meters long, one 240ml RevoSealant, two tubeless valves, three mounting pads, and three tire levers.

Grey Conti Beanie:
Essential beanie guaranteed to warm you up after your winter ride.

Pair of MTB Conti socks:
Wool socks wick moisture away, keeping your feet dry and warm


The prize includes:
• Set of Kaiser 2.4 Protection Apex
• Tubeless Ready Kit
• Grey Conti Beanie
• Pair of MTB Conti socks
• MSRP: $249.99 USD

Learn more at www.continental-tires.com.


To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

8 Comments

  • 6 0
 On the twelfth day of Christmas Pinkbike clickbaited me for,
12 cornering Kaisers
11 kickass Kuat racks
.......10...... Reverb beating droppers......
9 Hayes “huckin” hampers,
8 refreshing repair stands,
7 Brendog (got robbed) bundles,
6 Jizzing Joysticks
.......... 5... surprisingly priced Siskiu’s!!!!...........
4 functional Forefront’s,
3 detailed dentist stems,
2 pairs of over priced goggles
and some brakes to stop me hugging a treeee.

(baritone voice) and some donuts for Mike Leeevvvyyyy

Bad santa / troll edition
  • 1 0
 Yeah. 2 months ago bought a pair of der Baron 2.4. Only one could hardly seal (leaked for 3 days on full
circumference). Second one could not seal for two weeks, then I was pissed of and inflated it do 3bar - it would blew of the rim.
  • 2 0
 Y’all better be ready to send me a 24” for my bighit
  • 2 0
 Someone should come up with tires that come in 10meter rolls that you cut to your preferred size and tie up the wires. Lbs would than carry rim profile benders and make you the size you NEED! Perfect tailored wheelsize every time. Imagine all the world cup interviews and wheelsize spyshots....
  • 1 0
 Conti still make 26 yeah?
  • 1 0
 Better be available in 26” if I win... lol
  • 1 0
 PERFECT
  • 1 0
 This candy tastes funny

