Enter to Win A Continental Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: Set of Kaiser 2.4 Protection Apex: Designed with some of the fastest gravity athletes in the world to make them even faster. Der Kaiser is the all conditions enduro king. Ramped center treads rolls fast but brakes hard with wedged shaped shoulder lugs for a deliciously predictable dig to drift transition that begs you to hit the high berms or exit turns as fast as possible. Black Chili compound on Apex and combined with ProTection reinforced carcass provides the perfect balance of grip and speed.
Tubeless Ready Kit: The Continental Tubeless Ready Set comes with all the necessary items to transform your tubeless-ready wheels and tires into tubeless tires. The set comes with one roll of tubeless rim tape that is 5-meters long, one 240ml RevoSealant, two tubeless valves, three mounting pads, and three tire levers.
Grey Conti Beanie: Essential beanie guaranteed to warm you up after your winter ride.
Pair of MTB Conti socks: Wool socks wick moisture away, keeping your feet dry and warm
The prize includes: • Set of Kaiser 2.4 Protection Apex • Tubeless Ready Kit • Grey Conti Beanie • Pair of MTB Conti socks • MSRP: $249.99 USD
8 Comments
12 cornering Kaisers
11 kickass Kuat racks
.......10...... Reverb beating droppers......
9 Hayes “huckin” hampers,
8 refreshing repair stands,
7 Brendog (got robbed) bundles,
6 Jizzing Joysticks
.......... 5... surprisingly priced Siskiu’s!!!!...........
4 functional Forefront’s,
3 detailed dentist stems,
2 pairs of over priced goggles
and some brakes to stop me hugging a treeee.
(baritone voice) and some donuts for Mike Leeevvvyyyy
Bad santa / troll edition
circumference). Second one could not seal for two weeks, then I was pissed of and inflated it do 3bar - it would blew of the rim.
Post a Comment