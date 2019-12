Enter to Win A Continental Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

Set of Kaiser 2.4 Protection Apex:

Tubeless Ready Kit:

Grey Conti Beanie:

Pair of MTB Conti socks:

Designed with some of the fastest gravity athletes in the world to make them even faster. Der Kaiser is the all conditions enduro king. Ramped center treads rolls fast but brakes hard with wedged shaped shoulder lugs for a deliciously predictable dig to drift transition that begs you to hit the high berms or exit turns as fast as possible. Black Chili compound on Apex and combined with ProTection reinforced carcass provides the perfect balance of grip and speed.The Continental Tubeless Ready Set comes with all the necessary items to transform your tubeless-ready wheels and tires into tubeless tires. The set comes with one roll of tubeless rim tape that is 5-meters long, one 240ml RevoSealant, two tubeless valves, three mounting pads, and three tire levers.Essential beanie guaranteed to warm you up after your winter ride.Wool socks wick moisture away, keeping your feet dry and warm• Set of Kaiser 2.4 Protection Apex• Tubeless Ready Kit• Grey Conti Beanie• Pair of MTB Conti socks• MSRP: $249.99 USD