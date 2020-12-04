Enter to Win A Crankbrothers Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: Crankbrothers is offering three prize packages of its latest goodies to stuff the stocking of you or your favorite mountain biker.
Stamp 7 Pedals Crank up the voltage on your bike by mounting a set of Stamp 7 pedals, now in electric blue. The latest colorway of Crankbrothers premium flat pedal comes in sizes small and large to fit any rider. With a concave platform, minimal profile and 10 adjustable pins per side, it provides optimal shoe/pedal interface.
M20 Tool Crankbrothers has updated its iconic multi-tools with modern solutions for tubeless tire repair. The new M20 includes an integrated tire plug tool and comes with a case to store tire plugs to fix a puncture. With all of the essential tools you need, the M20 ensures you won’t be stuck trailside.
Cigar Tool Plug Kit + CO2 Head Punctures happen. That’s why Crankbrothers designed the Cigar Tool, a compact tubeless tire repair kit for trailside emergencies. The aluminum case has a plug fork, holds a CO2 head and tire plugs and has a threaded top cap to store CO2.
Rock & Roll Tee Rock your look on or off the bike in this long sleeve black tee-shirt.
Three prize packs including: • Set of Stamp 7 Electric Blue pedals, choice of small or large (SRP $159.99) • M20 Tool (SRP $39.99) • Cigar Tool Plug Kit + CO2 Head ($29.99) • Rock & Roll Long Sleeve Tee (SRP $29.99)
