Enter to Win A Crankbrothers Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 4, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:
Crankbrothers is offering three prize packages of its latest goodies to stuff the stocking of you or your favorite mountain biker.

Stamp 7 Pedals
Crank up the voltage on your bike by mounting a set of Stamp 7 pedals, now in electric blue. The latest colorway of Crankbrothers premium flat pedal comes in sizes small and large to fit any rider. With a concave platform, minimal profile and 10 adjustable pins per side, it provides optimal shoe/pedal interface.

M20 Tool
Crankbrothers has updated its iconic multi-tools with modern solutions for tubeless tire repair. The new M20 includes an integrated tire plug tool and comes with a case to store tire plugs to fix a puncture. With all of the essential tools you need, the M20 ensures you won’t be stuck trailside. 

Cigar Tool Plug Kit + CO2 Head
Punctures happen. That’s why Crankbrothers designed the Cigar Tool, a compact tubeless tire repair kit for trailside emergencies. The aluminum case has a plug fork, holds a CO2 head and tire plugs and has a threaded top cap to store CO2.

Rock & Roll Tee
Rock your look on or off the bike in this long sleeve black tee-shirt.



Three prize packs including:
• Set of Stamp 7 Electric Blue pedals, choice of small or large (SRP $159.99)
• M20 Tool (SRP $39.99)
• Cigar Tool Plug Kit + CO2 Head ($29.99)
• Rock & Roll Long Sleeve Tee (SRP $29.99)

Total SRP $259.96

Learn more at www.crankbrothers.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


6 Comments

  • 11 0
 On the fourth day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me
For 4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles
3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as Shimano XT


Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first"
  • 3 1
 On the fourth day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me, to see if @sewer-rat became a nice christmas gift from @pinkbike . Sadly Karen took the gifts from all her fake accounts...
  • 1 0
 Actually I told my wife that I want CB m19 for Christmas. She wants Apple Watch. M19 is way better! Try to adjust seat height with that watch, I dare you..
  • 1 0
 Why does the banner at the top say 'Enter Now' and then show an arrow pointing to a reindeer's butt?
  • 1 0
 You'll only get what you want if you ask for it.
  • 1 0
 My favorite color is ham ...

Post a Comment



