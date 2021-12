Enter to Win A Custom Industry Nine Enduro 305 Wheelset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

Industry Nine Enduro 305 Wheelset

The prize pack includes:

The Enduro 305 is our flagship i9 alloy wheelset. At the center, find our premium Hydra hub, affording the rider 690 points of engagement. Experience near instantaneous power transfer designed to claw your way up the punchiest singletrack, manual at a split second notice, or accelerate out of any corner.Our reinvented v3 EN305 rim features a wider bead wall shelf designed to help prevent pinch flats and a shallower rim profile to minimize trail chatter for a smoother, more compliant ride. Our proprietary 6000 series alloy rim technology is built with 32 spokes for maximum impact resistance. The 30.5mm inner rim width is designed for tires ranging from 2.3” – 2.6”.Our straight pull, CNC machined aluminum spokes thread directly into the hub, creating a flex-free junction between hub and spoke. Enjoy complete hub and spoke color customization with 11 anodized color options designed to stand out on the trail.If your dream wheelset can keep the pace for all day sufferfests while eager to push the limits for that bucket list trip to Whistler - the latest generation EN305 is the option for you.• Custom Industry Nine Enduro 305 Wheelset• MSRP: $1,705 USD