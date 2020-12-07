Enter to Win A Dainese Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: Dainese has completely eliminated the concept of segmentation by discipline. MTB protectors and apparel are created not just for enduro, trail or all-mountain biking, but to guarantee maximum freedom of movement even during longer rides, in total safety. This approach is based on greater lightness, breathability and comfort when pedaling. Garments and protectors are designed for long rides, ensuring maximum freedom of movement on the saddle, from the steepest slopes to the most technical, uneven descents. Inspired by natural auxetics, the Auxagon technology gives rise to protectors made to pedal, which offer both freedom when pedaling and safety downhill. Dainese expanded the Trail Skins family and brought the Auxagon technology to a whole range of mountain bike protectors. The Trail Skins range is divided into Pro, Air and Lite. The Trail Skins Air line focuses on lightness and breathability, optimizing the structure of protectors to maximize ventilation and contain overall weight. It features a protective shirt with integrated back-protector, protective shorts, knee and elbow guards.
The prize pack includes: • Trail Skins Air Vest • Trail Skins Air Knee Guards • Trail Skins Shorts
For seven ninja turtle trail kits
6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles
3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as XT
Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first"
