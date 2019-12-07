Enter to Win A DMR Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: DMR makes MTB and Dirt Jump components and frames that can withstand everything from hitting the jumps down your local woods to sending big lines at Rampage. We’re offering you the chance to win a collection of big-hitting DMR products, to fully upgrade your ride.
Axe Cranks With the strength needed for the biggest DH hits, combined with a hard-wearing finish, the award- winning Axe Crank is our unsung hero!
Blade Chainring Stiff wide/narrow direct mount chainring made from 7075-T6 Aluminium for stiffness and durability.
Vault Pedals – Brendog Edition The preferred pedal of Brendan Fairclough. Unrivalled grip combined with a big platform make a flat pedal equally at home on all-mountain or downhill setups. Comes with extra MOTO pins.
OiOi Saddle Tough, lightweight and versatile mountain bike saddle designed in collaboration with Ben Deakin (The Deakinator). Treacherous terrain, challenging conditions, the OiOi camo bike saddle will get the job done where others can’t.
Deathgrips (Flange or Flangeless, Thick or Thin) A grip for the brave. Designed in collaboration with Brendan Fairclough, the Deathgrip features an internally tapered single-lock core, unique waffle/knurl/mushroom pattern, and comes in a wide variety of styles and colours making this the ultimate mountain bike grip.
Wingbar MK4 The 4th generation of this legendary review-winning bar. The Wingbar blends the perfect shape, lightweight and strength to take hard hits.
Defy Stem Complete your cockpit with the Defy stem. A low stack height, wide clamping stance and high stiffness make it perfect for aggressive riding.
The prize includes: • set of Axe LE Cranks (SRP £160) • Blade Chainring (SRP £40) • Axe bottom bracket of your choice (SRP £40/£60) • Vault Brendog Edition (SRP £110) • OiOi Saddle (SRP £35) • Deathgrips in colour of your choice (SRP £19) • Wingbar Mk4 (SRP £55/£65) • Defy Stem (SRP £55)
