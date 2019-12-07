Enter to Win A DMR Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 7, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


Prize Details:
DMR makes MTB and Dirt Jump components and frames that can withstand everything from hitting
the jumps down your local woods to sending big lines at Rampage. We’re offering you the chance to
win a collection of big-hitting DMR products, to fully upgrade your ride.

Axe Cranks
With the strength needed for the biggest DH hits, combined with a hard-wearing finish, the award-
winning Axe Crank is our unsung hero!

Blade Chainring
Stiff wide/narrow direct mount chainring made from 7075-T6 Aluminium for stiffness and durability.

Vault Pedals – Brendog Edition
The preferred pedal of Brendan Fairclough. Unrivalled grip combined with a big platform make a flat
pedal equally at home on all-mountain or downhill setups. Comes with extra MOTO pins.

OiOi Saddle
Tough, lightweight and versatile mountain bike saddle designed in collaboration with Ben Deakin
(The Deakinator). Treacherous terrain, challenging conditions, the OiOi camo bike saddle will get the
job done where others can’t.

Deathgrips (Flange or Flangeless, Thick or Thin)
A grip for the brave. Designed in collaboration with Brendan Fairclough, the Deathgrip features an
internally tapered single-lock core, unique waffle/knurl/mushroom pattern, and comes in a wide
variety of styles and colours making this the ultimate mountain bike grip.

Wingbar MK4
The 4th generation of this legendary review-winning bar. The Wingbar blends the perfect shape, lightweight and strength to take hard hits.

Defy Stem
Complete your cockpit with the Defy stem. A low stack height, wide clamping stance and high
stiffness make it perfect for aggressive riding.


The prize includes:
• set of Axe LE Cranks (SRP £160)
• Blade Chainring (SRP £40)
• Axe bottom bracket of your choice (SRP £40/£60)
• Vault Brendog Edition (SRP £110)
• OiOi Saddle (SRP £35)
• Deathgrips in colour of your choice (SRP £19)
• Wingbar Mk4 (SRP £55/£65)
• Defy Stem (SRP £55)


Learn more at www.dmrbikes.com.


To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Dmr Advent Calendar Sponsored


6 Comments

  • 5 1
 On the seventh day of Christmas Pinkbike clickbaited me, for 7 Brendog got robbed packages, 6 Jizzing Joysticks.......... 5 surprisingly priced Siskiu’s!!!!........... 4 functional Forefront’s, 3 detailed dentist stems, a pair of over priced goggles and a some brakes that sound like a mullered Turkeeeeeey

Bad santa / troll edition
  • 1 0
 I hope I don’t win because then I’ll have to buy another bike to put it all on and my wallet can’t take that right now
  • 1 0
 Whooee, entered but not gonna win. Oowee!
  • 1 0
 That saddle is sick
  • 8 0
 What saddle? I don’t see anything
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



