Enter to Win A DMR Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

DMR makes MTB and Dirt Jump components and frames that can withstand everything from hittingthe jumps down your local woods to sending big lines at Rampage. We’re offering you the chance towin a collection of big-hitting DMR products, to fully upgrade your ride.With the strength needed for the biggest DH hits, combined with a hard-wearing finish, the award-winning Axe Crank is our unsung hero!Stiff wide/narrow direct mount chainring made from 7075-T6 Aluminium for stiffness and durability.The preferred pedal of Brendan Fairclough. Unrivalled grip combined with a big platform make a flatpedal equally at home on all-mountain or downhill setups. Comes with extra MOTO pins.Tough, lightweight and versatile mountain bike saddle designed in collaboration with Ben Deakin(The Deakinator). Treacherous terrain, challenging conditions, the OiOi camo bike saddle will get thejob done where others can’t.A grip for the brave. Designed in collaboration with Brendan Fairclough, the Deathgrip features aninternally tapered single-lock core, unique waffle/knurl/mushroom pattern, and comes in a widevariety of styles and colours making this the ultimate mountain bike grip.The 4th generation of this legendary review-winning bar. The Wingbar blends the perfect shape, lightweight and strength to take hard hits.Complete your cockpit with the Defy stem. A low stack height, wide clamping stance and highstiffness make it perfect for aggressive riding.• set of Axe LE Cranks (SRP £160)• Blade Chainring (SRP £40)• Axe bottom bracket of your choice (SRP £40/£60)• Vault Brendog Edition (SRP £110)• OiOi Saddle (SRP £35)• Deathgrips in colour of your choice (SRP £19)• Wingbar Mk4 (SRP £55/£65)• Defy Stem (SRP £55)