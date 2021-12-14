Enter to Win A Endura MT500 Outfit Including Jacket, Trousers & Gloves - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Win an Endura MT500 outfit consisting of jacket, trousers, and gloves. Reset the thermostat with the updated and expanded MT500 Freezing Point range and make even the coldest winter day a riding day. Endura’s obsessive attention to detail is on show with the latest additions to their legendary MT500 range with right fabrics used in the right places and outstanding levels of insulation. Primaloft Gold Insulation Active boasts class leading warmth to weight ratio, tiny pack size, water-repellency, four-way stretch and superb breathability, making it the ultimate insulation for on-bike-wear. MT500 Freezing Point’s jackets, gilets, trousers and gloves equip mountain bikers and adventure seekers for deep winter riding.
The prize pack includes: • Endura MT500 Outfit Including Jacket, Trousers & Gloves MSRP $599.97 USD
9 Comments
For 14 Eerie Enduras
13 Startling Stage 6’s
12 Horrendous Hope pedals
11 monstrous Michelin
10 Pertuuuuuuuuuurbing prize packs
9 orrible otuas
8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.
I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus
Stay incognito
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21757770
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21740209
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21745638
Post a Comment