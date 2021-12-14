close
Enter to Win A Endura MT500 Outfit Including Jacket, Trousers & Gloves - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 14, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:

Endura MT500

Win an Endura MT500 outfit consisting of jacket, trousers, and gloves. Reset the thermostat with the updated and expanded MT500 Freezing Point range and make even the coldest winter day a riding day. Endura’s obsessive attention to detail is on show with the latest additions to their legendary MT500 range with right fabrics used in the right places and outstanding levels of insulation. Primaloft Gold Insulation Active boasts class leading warmth to weight ratio, tiny pack size, water-repellency, four-way stretch and superb breathability, making it the ultimate insulation for on-bike-wear. MT500 Freezing Point’s jackets, gilets, trousers and gloves equip mountain bikers and adventure seekers for deep winter riding. 


The prize pack includes:
• Endura MT500 Outfit Including Jacket, Trousers & Gloves MSRP $599.97 USD


Learn more at www.endurasport.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


9 Comments

  • 8 1
 On the fourteenth day of Christmas, Outside clickbaited me!

For 14 Eerie Enduras
13 Startling Stage 6’s
12 Horrendous Hope pedals
11 monstrous Michelin
10 Pertuuuuuuuuuurbing prize packs
9 orrible otuas
8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.

I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus

Stay incognito

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21757770



www.pinkbike.com/photo/21740209

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21745638
  • 3 0
 This! This is something I've been wishing for for a long time!
  • 1 3
 Is this a niche product, or is the South of England just warmer than I think it is? I'd never ride with an insulated jacket or trousers - I always have a waterproof shell to keep the wind off, them layer underneath if I need it. That means I've only got a thin light easy to wash layer covered in mud, and I can take off a layer of I warm up. Also, it's easier to fix a shell when it gets damaged. Is this sort of thing essential in Scandinavia, Canada, etc?
  • 1 0
 If you made it north of Luton you'd need more than you described most winters!!
  • 1 0
 @pen9-wy: I should point out that I use the same approach for skiing, where it's way colder than even the frozen wastelands of Luton ;-) I just have a hard shell ski jacket and trousers and choose the mid layer depending on the weather. Happy to be told I'm the outlier here though
  • 1 0
 @mountainsofsussex: I'm with you in all honesty (also based south, Dorset), i just throw a jersey on and a light shell. Saying that, I do have the Endura singletrack trousers and they are superb, ventilation is almost like shorts and you're not covered in mud at the end of the ride. Don't think I could handle one of those onesies
  • 1 0
 Would love this. I am rocking their shorts at the recommendations of other PB members. They have me converted already.
  • 1 0
 This rain is nuts
  • 1 0
 Pure drip on the bike.

Post a Comment



