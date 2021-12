Enter to Win A Endura MT500 Outfit Including Jacket, Trousers & Gloves - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

Endura MT500



Win an Endura MT500 outfit consisting of jacket, trousers, and gloves. Reset the thermostat with the updated and expanded MT500 Freezing Point range and make even the coldest winter day a riding day. Endura’s obsessive attention to detail is on show with the latest additions to their legendary MT500 range with right fabrics used in the right places and outstanding levels of insulation. Primaloft Gold Insulation Active boasts class leading warmth to weight ratio, tiny pack size, water-repellency, four-way stretch and superb breathability, making it the ultimate insulation for on-bike-wear. MT500 Freezing Point’s jackets, gilets, trousers and gloves equip mountain bikers and adventure seekers for deep winter riding.





The prize pack includes:

• Endura MT500 Outfit Including Jacket, Trousers & Gloves MSRP $599.97 USD

Learn more at

www.endurasport.com

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.



Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.