Enter to Win A Exposure Lights Prize Package - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 18, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


Prize Details:
• Maxx D has a powerful output that is projected through a combination of focussed and wide lenses that simultaneously highlight the edge of the trail without having to compromise the long throw of the beam, perfect for aggressive trail riding, flowing singletrack and technical terrain. The Maxx D also has the revolutionary Reflex++ Technology that automatically adjusts the light to provide boosted output, up to 3600 measured lumens, when riding hard and fast then intuitively dimming for the slower sections such as climbs. No need to find a button whilst on the move. This is all to optimise battery capacity, to provide extra light when needed and save it when not required. Reflex ++ achieves this by using data from 3D digital accelerometers including gyroscope and thermistors. It continually analyses the data to make seamless adjustments to benefit the rider, probably better and quicker than the rider can. In reality it is a form of artificial intelligence.

• Diablo Mk. 11 helmet light that uses triple LEDs to deliver a wide beam to light up the whole trail, 1750 measure lumens to see far down the trail or just around that next switch back, this beam pattern combined with TAP technology that enables the light to be quickly switched between modes on helmet lights by tapping either the body of the light or the helmet without needing to locate the function button for fast control to match the pace of the trail. Three sensitivities allow greater personalisation.

All Exposure bike lights have CFD, Cable Free Design, which means no external battery pack so it’s all in one unit.


The prize includes:
• Maxx D front light
• Diablo Mk. 11 helmet light
• MSRP $792 USD

Learn more at www.exposurelights.com.


To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Exposure Advent Calendar Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer Carbon 90 - The One That Broke
83752 views
Gifts Under $100 - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
64153 views
Review: Scott Gambler 900 Tuned - A Sub-35 Pound Downhill Bike
55563 views
Review: Bontrager's 1,290g Kovee XXX Wheelset
50168 views
Carrera Release New Bike with Heated Grips for Winter Riding
38523 views
Gear Guide: 7 of the Best New Cold Weather Riding Kits for Men
38373 views
Enter to Win A POC Helmet and Sunglasses - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
31688 views
Video: Bryn Atkinson in Ultra Slow Motion in 'Phantom of the Optic'
30699 views

10 Comments

  • 2 1
 On the seventeenth day of Christmas Pinkbike clickbaited me, for:
18 EXPENSIVE EXPOSURES
17 orgasmic ohlins
16 Viral Value Vitus’
......15...... ..... Rectal Helmets......,
14 things I didn’t know I needed
13 skinny fit trail kits
12 cornering Kaisers
11 kickass Kuat racks
.......10...... Reverb beating droppers......
9 Hayes “huckin” hampers,
8 refreshing repair stands,
7 Brendog (got robbed) bundles,
6 Jizzing Joysticks
.......... 5... surprisingly priced Siskiu’s!!!!...........
4 functional Forefront’s,
3 detailed dentist stems,
2 pairs of over priced goggles
and some brakes to stop me hugging a treeee.

(baritone voice) and some donuts for Mike Leevveeey

Bad santa / troll edition
  • 2 0
 792$ for lights? not complaining but man those prizes must be made-up to make the winner feel special.

Thanks PB for running this lottery
  • 2 0
 Yea because it could light up your future
  • 3 0
 Sewer rat is late
  • 1 0
 It’s tough to be witty at 792.-
  • 1 0
 800 bucks for two lights?? whats going on
  • 2 0
 Yeah, but 3600 lumens! It's like strapping the sun to your bars.
  • 1 0
 @Pedal-Bin: That nothing. My Chinese Cree lights have 10000 lumen! Ha!
  • 1 0
 @sewer-rat where are you maan
  • 1 0
 It is laser bruh

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012369
Mobile Version of Website