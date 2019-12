Enter to Win A Exposure Lights Prize Package - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

The prize includes:

• Maxx D has a powerful output that is projected through a combination of focussed and wide lenses that simultaneously highlight the edge of the trail without having to compromise the long throw of the beam, perfect for aggressive trail riding, flowing singletrack and technical terrain. The Maxx D also has the revolutionary Reflex++ Technology that automatically adjusts the light to provide boosted output, up to 3600 measured lumens, when riding hard and fast then intuitively dimming for the slower sections such as climbs. No need to find a button whilst on the move. This is all to optimise battery capacity, to provide extra light when needed and save it when not required. Reflex ++ achieves this by using data from 3D digital accelerometers including gyroscope and thermistors. It continually analyses the data to make seamless adjustments to benefit the rider, probably better and quicker than the rider can. In reality it is a form of artificial intelligence.• Diablo Mk. 11 helmet light that uses triple LEDs to deliver a wide beam to light up the whole trail, 1750 measure lumens to see far down the trail or just around that next switch back, this beam pattern combined with TAP technology that enables the light to be quickly switched between modes on helmet lights by tapping either the body of the light or the helmet without needing to locate the function button for fast control to match the pace of the trail. Three sensitivities allow greater personalisation.All Exposure bike lights have CFD, Cable Free Design, which means no external battery pack so it’s all in one unit.• Maxx D front light• Diablo Mk. 11 helmet light• MSRP $792 USD