Enter to Win A Feedback Sports Pro-Elite Bike Repair Stand - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

In the 15 year history of Feedback Sports, only a handful of repair stands have ever strayed from it's red-anodized roots. This gunmetal grey anodized stand will be the only one available to the public, and hope Pinkbike fans find it something worthy of a bit of Advent Giveaway excitement.







• Feedback Sports Pro-Elite Bike Repair Stand

• Feedback Sports Pro-Elite Bike Repair Stand

• MSRP: $270 USD The Pro-Elite Bike Repair Stand is found anywhere bikes are wrenched - mobile shops, race pits, and home workshops around the world. This award-winner is the premier choice for its stability, portability and serviceability.

www.feedbacksports.com

