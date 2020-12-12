Enter to Win A Feedback Sports Pro-Elite Bike Repair Stand - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 12, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:
The Pro-Elite Bike Repair Stand is found anywhere bikes are wrenched - mobile shops, race pits, and home workshops around the world. This award-winner is the premier choice for its stability, portability and serviceability.

In the 15 year history of Feedback Sports, only a handful of repair stands have ever strayed from it's red-anodized roots. This gunmetal grey anodized stand will be the only one available to the public, and hope Pinkbike fans find it something worthy of a bit of Advent Giveaway excitement.



The prize includes:
• Feedback Sports Pro-Elite Bike Repair Stand
• MSRP: $270 USD

Learn more at www.feedbacksports.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


Must Read This Week
First Look: Intend's New Inverted Fork Uses One and a Half Crowns
104280 views
Examining Yeti's Patent for a New Six-Bar Suspension Design
75764 views
Field Test: 2021 Norco Shore - The Freeride Tank
58228 views
First Look: 2021 Pivot Mach 6
57835 views
Field Test: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - The All-Mountain Enduro Bike
56302 views
Canyon Release Stoic Hardtail
46191 views
Loris Vergier Parts Ways with The Syndicate for 2021
45858 views
Evil Launches New 2021 Offering - 29" Wheels, 140mm Travel
45311 views

1 Comment

  • 8 0
 On the twelfth day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me 
For twelve top tube crushing stands
11 heinous handlebars
TEN - 80’s SKI SETS
 9 tools I can't use 
8 Bell End Helmets 
7 ninja turtle trail kits
 6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
 FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
 4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles 
3 dubious dentist droppers 
2 miserable mesh jackets 
And a groupset not as good as XT   

Bad santa / troll edition 

"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first"

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007760
Mobile Version of Website