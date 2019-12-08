Enter to Win A Feedback Sports Pro Elite Repair Stand- Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 8, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


Prize Details:
The Pro-Elite Bike Repair Stand is a staple at EWS, World Cup Downhill and XC races around the world. This award-winner is the premier choice of pro mechanics in the pits and home mechanics for its stability, portability and serviceability.

In the 15 year history of Feedback Sports, only a handful of repair stands have ever strayed from the standard red-anodized roots. This gold-anodized stand will be the only custom stand we've made available to the public and hope Pinkbike fans find it something worthy of a bit of Advent Giveaway excitement.


The prize includes:
• Custom Pro-Elite Repair Stand + Travel Bag
• MSRP: $289.99 USD

Learn more at www.feedbacksports.com.


To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Feedback Sports Advent Calendar Sponsored


