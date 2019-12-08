Enter to Win A Feedback Sports Pro Elite Repair Stand- Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: The Pro-Elite Bike Repair Stand is a staple at EWS, World Cup Downhill and XC races around the world. This award-winner is the premier choice of pro mechanics in the pits and home mechanics for its stability, portability and serviceability.
In the 15 year history of Feedback Sports, only a handful of repair stands have ever strayed from the standard red-anodized roots. This gold-anodized stand will be the only custom stand we've made available to the public and hope Pinkbike fans find it something worthy of a bit of Advent Giveaway excitement.
The prize includes: • Custom Pro-Elite Repair Stand + Travel Bag • MSRP: $289.99 USD
1 Comment
Post a Comment