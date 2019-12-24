Enter to Win A Guerrilla Gravity Smash - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 24, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


Prize Details:

One-of-a-kind Guerrilla Gravity The Smash

Coming straight off our Field Test Editor’s Choice and Value Mountain Bike of the Year wins, we’re pumped to give away a custom-built The Smash to one lucky Pinkbike reader. The Smash is the most versatile bike in our lineup and ready for everything from epic big mountain days, to laps in the bike park, to your rock-strewn after-work trails.
• 145 mm rear wheel travel
• 160 mm fork travel
• 64.6 degree head angle (w/ 160 mm fork)
• 76.7 degree seat tube angle
• 434 mm chainstay length

Our bikes are 100% built in Colorado using the bike industry’s most advanced and impact resistant carbon. Revved™ Carbon Technology is exclusively available on Guerrilla Gravity bikes which are hand built in Colorado, and this unique build is paired with top quality made-in-America components.
The MRP Ribbon Coil fork and PUSH ElevenSix shock are designed and built in Colorado to handle the rowdiest trails around the world. Industry Nine is supplying their new 1/1 wheels and an A35 stem, Pisgah-proven and manufactured in Asheville, NC. And because party posts and terrific tires make every ride more fun, we’re also including an SDG Tellis dropper and a Maxxis Assegai / Minion DHRII combo. All that’s left is for you to specify your decal color, drivetrain, and brakes!


The prize includes:
• One-of-a-kind Guerrilla Gravity The Smash
• MSRP: $6,045 USD

Customize your own The Smash at www.ridegg.com.


To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

