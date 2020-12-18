Enter to Win 1 of 3 Haro Steel Reserve 1.2 Bikes - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 18, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:
The tried-and-true Steel Reserve models were born and bred for dirt jumps and skate parks. Whether you're riding legendary spots like Sheep Hills, Woodward, the infamous Crankworx events or your local concrete park, the 4130 chromoly Steel Reserve is ready to go. Don’t be surprised, these models are packed with Haro BMX DNA, so going big is already in their bloodlines.

The Steel Reserve 1.2 comes ready for the trails with a Manitou Circus suspension fork featuring 100mm of travel. The sturdy full chromoly frame features an integrated headset, optional gyro tabs, and a Euro-type bottom bracket. Strong 26" K-MAX Pro double wall rims are paired with alloy hubs with chromoly axles, stainless spokes and Kenda K-Rad 2.3" wide tires. The Steel Reserve 1.2 comes with a 3-piece chromoly crankset with a reduced gear size ideally suited to freestyle MTB riding. It comes standard with a Tektro Auriga Hydraulic rear disc brake for safe braking action in all conditions.



The three prizes include:
• Haro Steel Reserve 1.2 Bike
• MSRP: $899.99 USD

Learn more at www.harobikes.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 On the eighteenth day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me
For eighteen jarring jump bikes
17 bottles of Peaty’s man lube
16 lever less, loose Lev’s
FIFTEEN UK SUMMER TYRES
14 “thank god it’s not an ebike” Sommets
13 CHiPS helmets
12 top tube crushing stands
11 heinous handlebars
TEN - 80’s SKI SETS
9 tools I can't use
8 Bell End Helmets
7 ninja turtle trail kits
6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles
3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as XT

Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first”
  • 2 0
 Just reserve it for me will ya.
  • 1 0
 Perfect for me to practice faceplants

