Enter to Win A Hayes Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

• Dominion A4: Making power is easy, making power with the right feel is the real challenge. Dominion combines endless braking power with intuitive modulation and the industry’s lightest lever feel. Dominion’s master cylinder is factory tuned for the shortest dead stroke possible and a crisp bite point. The Dominion A4 caliper utilizes four pistons in the most structurally rigid design possible. The brake set includes two D-Series rotors available in 160mm, 180mm, and 203mm.
• ProTaper Bar/Grip Combo: Thicker in all the right places, ProTaper has been an industry leader in handlebar technology since day one.
Bar width: 810mm, Clamp Diameter: 31.8 or 35mm, Rise: 0mm, 12.7mm, or 25.4mm, Material: 7050 Aluminum
Our Meat Hammer grips will keep you from beating your palms on the most rugged of trails.
Using the same tech from our Dominion A4 brake system, we have dropped the piston count in the rear to two while maintaining that Dominion feel. With the SFL (short finger lever), this brake is perfect for those with smaller hands or those who prefer smaller levers. The brake set will include two D-Series rotors available in 160mm, 180mm, and 203mm.
