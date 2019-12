Enter to Win A Hayes Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

Option A: Dominion A4 and ProTaper Bar/Grip Combo - $644.95 USD

Option B: ProTaper JUNIT Bar/Grip Combo and Dominion A2 SFL - $644.95 USD

The Prize Includes (Winners Choice A or B):

The Winner will choose between:• Dominion A4:Making power is easy, making power with the right feel is the real challenge. Dominioncombines endless braking power with intuitive modulation and the industry’s lightestlever feel. Dominion’s master cylinder is factory tuned for the shortest dead strokepossible and a crisp bite point. The Dominion A4 caliper utilizes four pistons in the moststructurally rigid design possible. The brake set includes two D-Series rotors available in160mm, 180mm, and 203mm.• ProTaper Bar/Grip Combo:Thicker in all the right places, ProTaper has been an industry leader in handlebartechnology since day one.Bar width: 810mm, Clamp Diameter: 31.8 or 35mm, Rise: 0mm, 12.7mm, or 25.4mm,Material: 7050 AluminumOur Meat Hammer grips will keep you from beating your palms on the most rugged oftrails.• ProTaper JUNIT Bar/Grip ComboDesigned specifically for younger riders with smaller hands, the ProTaper JUNIT bar/gripcombo provides superior comfort and control to your favorite mini riding buddy.Bar width: 680mm, Clamp Diameter: 31.8, Rise: 12.7mm, Material: 7050 AluminumDominion A2 SFLUsing the same tech from our Dominion A4 brake system, we have dropped the pistoncount in the rear to two while maintaining that Dominion feel. With the SFL (short fingerlever), this brake is perfect for those with smaller hands or those who prefer smallerlevers. The brake set will include two D-Series rotors available in 160mm, 180mm, and203mm.• Option A: Dominion A4 and ProTaper Bar/Grip Combo - $644.95 USDOR• Option B: ProTaper JUNIT Bar/Grip Combo and Dominion A2 SFL - $644.95 USD