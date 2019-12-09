Enter to Win A Hayes Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 9, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


Prize Details:

The Winner will choose between:

Option A: Dominion A4 and ProTaper Bar/Grip Combo - $644.95 USD

• Dominion A4:
Making power is easy, making power with the right feel is the real challenge. Dominion
combines endless braking power with intuitive modulation and the industry’s lightest
lever feel. Dominion’s master cylinder is factory tuned for the shortest dead stroke
possible and a crisp bite point. The Dominion A4 caliper utilizes four pistons in the most
structurally rigid design possible. The brake set includes two D-Series rotors available in
160mm, 180mm, and 203mm.

• ProTaper Bar/Grip Combo:
Thicker in all the right places, ProTaper has been an industry leader in handlebar
technology since day one.

Bar width: 810mm, Clamp Diameter: 31.8 or 35mm, Rise: 0mm, 12.7mm, or 25.4mm,
Material: 7050 Aluminum

Our Meat Hammer grips will keep you from beating your palms on the most rugged of
trails.

Option B: ProTaper JUNIT Bar/Grip Combo and Dominion A2 SFL - $644.95 USD

• ProTaper JUNIT Bar/Grip Combo
Designed specifically for younger riders with smaller hands, the ProTaper JUNIT bar/grip
combo provides superior comfort and control to your favorite mini riding buddy.

Bar width: 680mm, Clamp Diameter: 31.8, Rise: 12.7mm, Material: 7050 Aluminum
Dominion A2 SFL

Using the same tech from our Dominion A4 brake system, we have dropped the piston
count in the rear to two while maintaining that Dominion feel. With the SFL (short finger
lever), this brake is perfect for those with smaller hands or those who prefer smaller
levers. The brake set will include two D-Series rotors available in 160mm, 180mm, and
203mm.


The Prize Includes (Winners Choice A or B):

• Option A: Dominion A4 and ProTaper Bar/Grip Combo - $644.95 USD

OR

• Option B: ProTaper JUNIT Bar/Grip Combo and Dominion A2 SFL - $644.95 USD

Learn more at www.hayesperformance.com.


To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

2 Comments

  • 5 0
 On the ninth day of Christmas Pinkbike clickbaited me, for 9 Hayes “huckin” hampers, 8 refreshing repair stands, 7 Brendog (got robbed) bundles, 6 Jizzing Joysticks.......... 5 surprisingly priced Siskiu’s!!!!........... 4 functional Forefront’s, 3 detailed dentist stems, a pair of over priced goggles and some brakes to stop me hugging a treeee.

(baritone voice) and some donuts for Mike leeevvvyyyy

Bad santa / troll edition
  • 1 0
 Looks sweet.

Post a Comment



