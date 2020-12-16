Enter to Win a KS Lev Integra Dropper Post - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 16, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:
LEV Integra is the class leader in internally routed dropper posts. Reliable, light and strong, LEV Integra is a thoroughbred among workhorses.

WHAT’S NEW
• Updated cylindrical upper clamp nuts do not spin
• More vertical head clamp bolt angle
• Updated cartridge is more durable with smoother rebound
• Lighter weight, rotating bottom actuator
• Reduced actuation force
• Longer travel options
• Remote sold separately

FEATURES
• 7000-series alloy stanchion
• Alloy mast
• Adjustable air sprung hydraulic cartridge
• Lightweight press-fit bushing and dust wiper
• Designed for internal frame routing
• Short insertion length to travel ratio
• Compatible with all KS Southpaw, KG and Westy remotes




The prize includes:
• KS Suspension LEV-Integra dropper post
• MSRP: $399 USD USD

Learn more at www.kssuspension.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


Must Read This Week
First Look: Intend's New Inverted Fork Uses One and a Half Crowns
112780 views
Loris Vergier Parts Ways with The Syndicate for 2021
63454 views
Field Test: 2021 Trek Slash - Ready to Race
62503 views
Emily Batty and Trek Part Ways After 12 Years
60738 views
Field Test: 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad - The Same But Different
60244 views
Field Test: 2021 Propain Spindrift - Lots of Travel & Lots of Fun
54556 views
Yoann Barelli Says Farewell to Commencal after 4 Years
51626 views
Commencal Announces New Meta Power TR
48140 views

4 Comments

  • 8 0
 On the sixteenth day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me
For sixteen loose Lev’s
FIFTEEN UK SUMMER TYRES
14 “thank god it’s not an ebike” Sommets
13 CHiPS helmets
12 top tube crushing stands
11 heinous handlebars
TEN - 80’s SKI SETS
9 tools I can't use
8 Bell End Helmets
7 ninja turtle trail kits
6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles
3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as XT

Bad santa / troll edition

"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first
  • 1 0
 I've ridden 1 bike with a dropper round the FOD, and it felt so different in a good way so I hope I win this.
  • 3 0
 without remote? yikes
  • 1 0
 Oh man, I would really like to get a 150mm dropper on my trail bike. 125mm is for the birds!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037978
Mobile Version of Website