Enter to Win a KS Lev Integra Dropper Post - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: LEV Integra is the class leader in internally routed dropper posts. Reliable, light and strong, LEV Integra is a thoroughbred among workhorses.
WHAT’S NEW • Updated cylindrical upper clamp nuts do not spin • More vertical head clamp bolt angle • Updated cartridge is more durable with smoother rebound • Lighter weight, rotating bottom actuator • Reduced actuation force • Longer travel options • Remote sold separately
FEATURES • 7000-series alloy stanchion • Alloy mast • Adjustable air sprung hydraulic cartridge • Lightweight press-fit bushing and dust wiper • Designed for internal frame routing • Short insertion length to travel ratio • Compatible with all KS Southpaw, KG and Westy remotes
The prize includes: • KS Suspension LEV-Integra dropper post • MSRP: $399 USD USD
4 Comments
For sixteen loose Lev’s
FIFTEEN UK SUMMER TYRES
14 “thank god it’s not an ebike” Sommets
13 CHiPS helmets
12 top tube crushing stands
11 heinous handlebars
TEN - 80’s SKI SETS
9 tools I can't use
8 Bell End Helmets
7 ninja turtle trail kits
6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles
3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as XT
Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first
Post a Comment