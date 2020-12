Enter to Win a KS Lev Integra Dropper Post - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:





• Updated cylindrical upper clamp nuts do not spin

• More vertical head clamp bolt angle

• Updated cartridge is more durable with smoother rebound

• Lighter weight, rotating bottom actuator

• Reduced actuation force

• Longer travel options

• 7000-series alloy stanchion

• Alloy mast

• Adjustable air sprung hydraulic cartridge

• Lightweight press-fit bushing and dust wiper

• Designed for internal frame routing

• Short insertion length to travel ratio

KS Suspension LEV-Integra dropper post
MSRP: $399 USD

www.kssuspension.com

