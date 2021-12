Enter to Win A Kuat Piston X Bike Rack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

Kuat Piston X Bike Rack



Meet The Piston™ Pro X. With all metal construction and bomb proof materials like Genuine Kashima coat and Tiger® Drylac so it can take on all the adventure you can throw at it. Additional features include one-hand, OneTap™ hydro-pneumatic tire arms with zero contact on the bike frame, high-strand semi-integrated 12mm cable locks for security and integrated LED tail lights for safety. Plus, simple, tool-free adjustable tire chock slides for all bikes sizes and tires. These and many other features culminate into a rack designed, built and tested to push the envelope and provide unparalleled ease of use, peace of mind and lasting value.





Each prize pack includes:

• 1x Kuat Piston™ X Bike Rack MSRP: $1389

Meet The Piston™ Pro X. With all metal construction and bomb proof materials like Genuine Kashima coat and Tiger® Drylac so it can take on all the adventure you can throw at it. Additional features include one-hand, OneTap™ hydro-pneumatic tire arms with zero contact on the bike frame, high-strand semi-integrated 12mm cable locks for security and integrated LED tail lights for safety. Plus, simple, tool-free adjustable tire chock slides for all bikes sizes and tires. These and many other features culminate into a rack designed, built and tested to push the envelope and provide unparalleled ease of use, peace of mind and lasting value.• 1x Kuat Piston™ X Bike Rack MSRP: $1389

Learn more at

www.kuat.com

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can

sign up here

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.



Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.