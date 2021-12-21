close
Enter to Win A Kuat Piston X Bike Rack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 21, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:

Kuat Piston X Bike Rack

Meet The Piston™ Pro X.  With all metal construction and bomb proof materials like Genuine Kashima coat and Tiger® Drylac so it can take on all the adventure you can throw at it. Additional features include one-hand, OneTap™ hydro-pneumatic tire arms with zero contact on the bike frame, high-strand semi-integrated 12mm cable locks for security and integrated LED tail lights for safety.  Plus, simple, tool-free adjustable tire chock slides for all bikes sizes and tires. These and many other features culminate into a rack designed, built and tested to push the envelope and provide unparalleled ease of use, peace of mind and lasting value.


Each prize pack includes:
• 1x Kuat Piston™ X Bike Rack MSRP: $1389


Learn more at www.kuat.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

10 Comments

  • 8 2
 On the twenty first day of Christmas, Outside clickbaited me!

For 21 kick ass Kuat racks
20 Onerrrous one ups
19 not seven, seven prize packs
18 Satanic Saris racks
17 Pretentious POC packs (kcy4130 thanks)
16 Revolting Rotor bundles
15 Eeeeeeeeeevil Etnies
14 Eerie Enduras
13 Startling Stage 6’s
12 Horrendous Hope pedals
11 monstrous Michelin
10 Pertuuuuuuuuuurbing prize packs
9 orrible otuas
8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.

I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus

Stay incognito

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21757770



www.pinkbike.com/photo/21740209

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21745638
  • 8 1
 I hope the same person wins the 3 or so bike racks that have been prozesy
  • 7 1
 Use public transport, clicks enter.
  • 4 1
 Doesn’t have a vehicle with a hitch receiver, clicks enter.
  • 4 0
 Wont attach to my Ford family wagon.
Ill let others have a crack at this Smile
  • 3 0
 What's with all this bike racks this year!?
  • 1 0
 No parts or complete bikes to giveaway, so lots of racks, helmets, and clothing...
  • 1 0
 @JarrodB: if they can sell em , they can give em
  • 1 0
 I'll just seasuck it to the hood of my Renault Clio. I'd do anything for some Kashima.
  • 1 0
 This is way bulkier to ship to South Africa that One Up prize I didn’t win as well.

Post a Comment



