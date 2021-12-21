Enter to Win A Kuat Piston X Bike Rack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Meet The Piston™ Pro X. With all metal construction and bomb proof materials like Genuine Kashima coat and Tiger® Drylac so it can take on all the adventure you can throw at it. Additional features include one-hand, OneTap™ hydro-pneumatic tire arms with zero contact on the bike frame, high-strand semi-integrated 12mm cable locks for security and integrated LED tail lights for safety. Plus, simple, tool-free adjustable tire chock slides for all bikes sizes and tires. These and many other features culminate into a rack designed, built and tested to push the envelope and provide unparalleled ease of use, peace of mind and lasting value.
Each prize pack includes: • 1x Kuat Piston™ X Bike Rack MSRP: $1389
10 Comments
For 21 kick ass Kuat racks
20 Onerrrous one ups
19 not seven, seven prize packs
18 Satanic Saris racks
17 Pretentious POC packs (kcy4130 thanks)
16 Revolting Rotor bundles
15 Eeeeeeeeeevil Etnies
14 Eerie Enduras
13 Startling Stage 6’s
12 Horrendous Hope pedals
11 monstrous Michelin
10 Pertuuuuuuuuuurbing prize packs
9 orrible otuas
8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.
I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus
Stay incognito
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21757770
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21740209
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21745638
Ill let others have a crack at this
Post a Comment