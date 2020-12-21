Enter to Win A Küat Racks Transfer v2 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:
Introducing the Transfer v2. Küat took what people loved about the original Transfer and expanded on it.  
 
The Transfer v2 is more solid than ever. From the steel construction of the original to a new Flatlock hitch cam for enhanced stability in tow. Plus, a semi-integrated cable lock for an upgrade in security and new modular configurations to add more riders to the group.



The prize pack includes:
• Küat Racks Transfer v2, 2-Bike
• Küat Racks Transfer v2 One Bike Add-on
• MSRP: $518 USD


Learn more at www.kuatracks.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

