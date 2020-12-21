Enter to Win A Küat Racks Transfer v2 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: Introducing the Transfer v2. Küat took what people loved about the original Transfer and expanded on it.
The Transfer v2 is more solid than ever. From the steel construction of the original to a new Flatlock hitch cam for enhanced stability in tow. Plus, a semi-integrated cable lock for an upgrade in security and new modular configurations to add more riders to the group.
The prize pack includes: • Küat Racks Transfer v2, 2-Bike • Küat Racks Transfer v2 One Bike Add-on • MSRP: $518 USD
7 Comments
For twenty one kickass Kuat racks
TWENTY MEH.....TNIES
19 savage Smiths
18 jarring jump bikes
17 bottles of Peaty’s man lube
16 lever less, loose Lev’s
FIFTEEN UK SUMMER TYRES
14 “thank god it’s not an ebike” Sommets
13 CHiPS helmets
12 top tube crushing stands
11 heinous handlebars
TEN - 80’s SKI SETS
9 tools I can't use
8 Bell End Helmets
7 ninja turtle trail kits
6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles
3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as XT
Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first”
