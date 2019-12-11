Enter to Win A Kuat Racks Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 11, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


Prize Details:
Pivot v2
The Pivot v2 will make sure your rack never gets in the way. Smoothly swing up to a 4-bike rack to the side for clear access to tailgates, rear doors, and hatchbacks. And when it’s time to load up, the tightening mechanism makes sure your rack only moves when you want it to.

Base 2.0
The NV 2.0 Base is loaded with features that make it one of the most equipped platform racks on the planet. This darkened brute features our foot lever pivot release, adjustable cradles for increased bike fit, integrated cable locks, a hand-tight cam system, and a ballistic black powder coat that will stand up to years of abuse.

RackDock
Introducing the RackDock from Küat. A sophisticated solution for storing your hitch rack. With easy wall installation and the ability to hold a 4-bike rack. This little guy has your rack.



The prize includes:
• Pivot v2
• Base 2.0
• RackDock
• MSRP: $996 USD

Learn more at www.kuatracks.com.


To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

5 Comments

  • 5 0
 On the eleventh day of Christmas Pinkbike clickbaited me for,
11 kickass Kuat racks
.......10...... Reverb beating droppers......
9 Hayes “huckin” hampers,
8 refreshing repair stands,
7 Brendog (got robbed) bundles,
6 Jizzing Joysticks
.......... 5... surprisingly priced Siskiu’s!!!!...........
4 functional Forefront’s,
3 detailed dentist stems,
2 pairs of over priced goggles
and some brakes to stop me hugging a treeee.

(baritone voice) and some donuts for Mike Leeevvvyyyy

Bad santa / troll edition
  • 3 0
 Guys, it doesn't work for us on this side of the Atlantic
  • 3 1
 I have no idea what this is but it's free, sooo...
  • 2 0
 ma magariiii
  • 1 0
 what the rack!

Post a Comment



