Enter to Win A Kuat Racks Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: Pivot v2 The Pivot v2 will make sure your rack never gets in the way. Smoothly swing up to a 4-bike rack to the side for clear access to tailgates, rear doors, and hatchbacks. And when it’s time to load up, the tightening mechanism makes sure your rack only moves when you want it to.
Base 2.0 The NV 2.0 Base is loaded with features that make it one of the most equipped platform racks on the planet. This darkened brute features our foot lever pivot release, adjustable cradles for increased bike fit, integrated cable locks, a hand-tight cam system, and a ballistic black powder coat that will stand up to years of abuse.
RackDock Introducing the RackDock from Küat. A sophisticated solution for storing your hitch rack. With easy wall installation and the ability to hold a 4-bike rack. This little guy has your rack.
The prize includes: • Pivot v2 • Base 2.0 • RackDock • MSRP: $996 USD
5 Comments
11 kickass Kuat racks
.......10...... Reverb beating droppers......
9 Hayes “huckin” hampers,
8 refreshing repair stands,
7 Brendog (got robbed) bundles,
6 Jizzing Joysticks
.......... 5... surprisingly priced Siskiu’s!!!!...........
4 functional Forefront’s,
3 detailed dentist stems,
2 pairs of over priced goggles
and some brakes to stop me hugging a treeee.
(baritone voice) and some donuts for Mike Leeevvvyyyy
Bad santa / troll edition
Post a Comment