Enter to Win A Lezyne Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 6, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:
Mega Drive 1800i
- Delivers up to 1800 lumens of output for serious night riding with seven output modes, an Auto Day/Night sensor, our Smart Connect System and Remote Switch compatibility. It’s optimized by our Tri-Focus Optics, which creates an ideal beam pattern for high speed. Constructed from machined aluminum with built in cooling fins that improve its overall performance.
 
CO2 Blaster
- Innovative 2-in-1 cycling CO2 dispenser and tubeless tire repair kit simultaneously inflates and seals tubeless tires. Machined aluminum construction is both lightweight and highly durable. Hardened steel reamer scours hole, inserts plug and inflates tires for efficient and rapid repair.
 
Universal Strap
- Use this strap to quickly and easily create a minimalist, yet extremely versatile on-bike storage solution capable of carrying tubes, inflators, multi tools and much more. Featuring a robust, hardwearing construction, its textured, non-slip finish promises a firm and secure grip on any contents.
 
CNC TLR Valve
- Masterfully engineered tubeless bicycle tire valves constructed from lightweight, durable CNC machined aluminum. Their stylish design will enhance the aesthetics of any bicycle. The grooved valve cap improves grip, and features an integrated valve core tool and a T25 tip that tightens the valve to a tubeless rim. The valves are equipped with an o-ring and grooved aluminum locknut for a leak-free seal.
 
Tubeless Power Lever
- Extra strong, fiber reinforced Composite Matrix tire levers engineered for use with tubeless bicycle tires. They feature an aggressive tire bead hook and plenty of leverage to mount or remove difficult tubeless tires.



The prize pack includes:
• Mega Drive 1800i 
• CO2 Blaster 
• Universal Strap 
• CNC TLR Valve (Red)
• Tubeless Power Lever
 
• MSRP: $246.95 USD

Learn more at www.ride.lezyne.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


3 Comments

  • 9 1
 On the sixth day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me
For six ludicrously priced lezyne bundles
FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles
3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as XT


Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first"
  • 2 0
 On the sixth day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me, to see if the community can send @sewer-rat a nice gift. Because @pinkbike doesnt care to share some happynes to our loyal community.
  • 1 0
 c'mon that bit of velcro was probably hand sewed by a 8 yr old kid got to be worth it for the Bling factor

Post a Comment



