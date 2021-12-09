Enter to Win A Limited Edition Ochain Active Spider - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Once upon a time... I was staring at the monitor, following UCI WorldCup in Hafjell just like a typical downhill rider and fan. It was September 2014.
When Mulally had his incredible chainless ride, my inner nerd and engineer started to ruminate “Which kind of advantage could came from this situation for the rider or his bike?” One year later, nearly the same story repeated in front of me, with Aaron Gwin winning in Leogang: Chainless.
After that run I decided to study and research, to unfold a new riding scenario: chainless riding, with possibility to maintain the pedal stroke. Thanks to the increasing success of single chainring system, the road was given. An informal gathering of passionate engineers, riders and designers started working on an active spider concept.
After first prototypes and tests things started to get serious, we decided to go for an industrial production and to deepen the research and development process. We engineered an easygoing component, fitting most standards on market with BDC 104 standard chainring. Many different potentialities were offered by such a small object, we felt the need to understand-and ride-them!
Color speaks all languages. This is the message we wish to spread through this ﬁnely and technologically designed limited edition. Ochain component gives a chainless feeling and reduces pedal kickback, giving as a result smooth and grounded rides. In this virtuous circle the shocks can work without limitations due to suspension design, engaged hub, engaged gear, etc. We have been working hard to answer the question: what If we could use 100% of our bikes?
This new model of Ochain is designed to have the same beneﬁts as the muscular version right on your e-bike, adding some more cool advantages for your riding experience. It is now available for Bosh and Brose motors and also Shimano EP8 version will be presented in early 2022.
