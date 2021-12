Enter to Win A Marzocchi Z1 Coil Fork & Bomber CR Shock - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

We’re stoked to offer a Marzocchi coil fork and rear shock, plus a branded Marzocchi zip-up hoodie and snapback. The new Z1 Coil builds on the legacy of the single crown fork that started the revolution way back in the ‘90s – the O.G. Bomber Z1 Coil. Starting with the stout and proven 36mm chassis of the modern day Bomber Z1, the new Z1 Coil retains the renowned Grip damper but swaps out the air spring assembly for the most advanced coil spring system Marzocchi has ever made. At the heart of this new coil system is an ultra-lightweight tempered silicon-chromium steel spring - coupled with a noise management system for near silent performance and an integrated air assist for progressivity and bottom out control.The Bomber CR provides a plush, planted feel and consistency during long shred sessions. Optimized for bikes in travel ranges from 130mm to over 200mm and keeping in step with Marzocchi’s founding philosophies, this new rear shock prioritizes suspension performance, ride quality, and durability. Simply set your sag and rebound, and go ride. The Marzocchi zip hoodie is meant for colder days and hiding from the paparazzo - full-zip for easy on and off without having to remove your helmet. Then for after the ride, toss on the Marzocchi Flexfit Snapback - more interesting than a black hat but still matches most outfits.• Z1 Coil (MSRP: $779.00 USD)• Bomber CR (MSRP: $309.00 USD)• Marzocchi Snapback (MSRP: $40.00 USD)• Marzocchi Hoodie Black - Zip (MSRP: $50.00 USD)