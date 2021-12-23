close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Enter to Win A Marzocchi Z1 Coil Fork & Bomber CR Shock - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 23, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:

Marzocchi Z1 Coil Fork & Bomber CR Shock


We’re stoked to offer a Marzocchi coil fork and rear shock, plus a branded Marzocchi zip-up hoodie and snapback. The new Z1 Coil builds on the legacy of the single crown fork that started the revolution way back in the ‘90s – the O.G. Bomber Z1 Coil. Starting with the stout and proven 36mm chassis of the modern day Bomber Z1, the new Z1 Coil retains the renowned Grip damper but swaps out the air spring assembly for the most advanced coil spring system Marzocchi has ever made. At the heart of this new coil system is an ultra-lightweight tempered silicon-chromium steel spring - coupled with a noise management system for near silent performance and an integrated air assist for progressivity and bottom out control.

The Bomber CR provides a plush, planted feel and consistency during long shred sessions. Optimized for bikes in travel ranges from 130mm to over 200mm and keeping in step with Marzocchi’s founding philosophies, this new rear shock prioritizes suspension performance, ride quality, and durability. Simply set your sag and rebound, and go ride. The Marzocchi zip hoodie is meant for colder days and hiding from the paparazzo - full-zip for easy on and off without having to remove your helmet. Then for after the ride, toss on the Marzocchi Flexfit Snapback - more interesting than a black hat but still matches most outfits.



Prize pack includes:
• Z1 Coil (MSRP: $779.00 USD)
• Bomber CR (MSRP: $309.00 USD)
• Marzocchi Snapback (MSRP: $40.00 USD)
• Marzocchi Hoodie Black - Zip (MSRP: $50.00 USD)


Learn more at www.marzocchi.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


Must Read This Week
British Rider Needed 17 Stitches After Hitting Barbed Wire Trail Trap
66978 views
Field Test: 2022 Scor 4060 ST - Fast & Filthy
45754 views
Inner Bar Ends Banned & Other UCI Rule Changes for 2022
40785 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Alicia Leggett
40407 views
Video: 6 Aggressive Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
39015 views
Shimano Granted Another FCC Wireless Approval for Derailleur & Control
38623 views
Slack Randoms: A Braking Bump Machine, Freestyle Death Diving & Carbon Frame Production
38148 views
DT Swiss Acquires Trickstuff
36625 views

71 Comments

  • 60 22
 On the twenty third day of Christmas, Outside clickbaited me!

For 23 Miserable Marzocchis
22 Slippery schwalbes
21 Kick ass Kuat racks
20 Onerrrous one ups
19 not seven, seven prize packs
18 Satanic Saris racks
17 Pretentious POC packs (kcy4130 thanks)
16 Revolting Rotor bundles
15 Eeeeeeeeeevil Etnies
14 Eerie Enduras
13 Startling Stage 6’s
12 Horrendous Hope pedals
11 monstrous Michelin
10 Pertuuuuuuuuuurbing prize packs
9 orrible otuas
8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.

I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus

Stay incognito

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21757770



www.pinkbike.com/photo/21740209

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21745638
  • 5 1
 just as a point of interest, do you really hate marzocchi or is that just for the rhyme?
  • 1 0
 @mior:
  • 1 0
 Awesome, give it to that guy.
I am pretty sure though, that at some point there was a ludicrous lyrik given away....
And if you really don't like Marzocchis, hand the fork at least down me Smile
  • 1 0
 @styriabeef: ill take the shock
  • 11 0
 The wife still rolling some Z2 Fly on her hardtail - they are bang on still after 20 years! I think of all the daily options that I won't win, that this one would be the best!
  • 2 0
 Had the original Z1 Bomber back when new. "long travel" single crown goodness, complete with the upgraded arch. So pimp.
  • 15 3
 is it possible to have the list of winners of the game , finally if someone really wins
  • 3 0
 Last year they announced winners at the end, probably the same this year
  • 1 1
 Who cares?
  • 5 1
 I really like the prizes this year. Well done Pinkbike and all involved brans! 24 chances to win each year since 2014(?) Never won anything but year after year my hopes are high
  • 3 0
 "The Marzocchi zip hoodie is meant for colder days and hiding from the paparazzo - full-zip for easy on and off without having to remove your helmet"

So it's a cardigan - your grandma would approve...
  • 2 0
 Rode the original Z1 when new, back when Schley, the FroRiders and Kranked on VHS was the dope. Later owned a 888WC/RokoWC combo, the best feeling setup on earth.
All this new stuff rides differently depending on air temp, elevation, and what kit you're wearing. Looking to ditch my finnicky FOX setup and kick it old school with the OG.
  • 2 0
 you know it is owned by FOX and internals are FOX as well now? Smile
  • 1 0
 @valrock: sure, it uses a Fox Chassis and Grip damper... thats where it ends. Marz influence gave it a no BS, hop on and ride attitude that more riders are looking to embrace, including me.
  • 2 1
 @tankthegladiator: *insert what meme* Chassis + damper is pretty much your entire fork Big Grin And about that attitude - I gave it once while riding FOX... and yeah I got to jail for that ahahaha, def not allowed while riding anything other then Marzo
  • 2 0
 @valrock: dude. without a spring you have no fork regardless of chassis, and the Z1 is coil with a single rebound. Set and forget.

Most, including myself can't get the most out of a top shelf Fox with Air, Token, HSC, LSC, HSR, LSR adjustments.... I've ridden 2 days back to back at different elevations and temperatures. The tune is the best I could set one day and the next the fork feels like hammer and nails. Beginning of day vs end of day can change your tune, because of air temp, pressure and density changes outside and inside the fork!

Mountainbiking has become too "in excess". Many of us want something that just works, and feels great every damn ride. Thanks Marz for bringing back an icon!
  • 3 0
 This would be the perfect complement to my Meta AM and a huge upgrade over my current suspension.

A sledgehammer of a bike + kick-ass coil suspension= Perfection.
  • 2 0
 I loooveee my Z1 coil and will never go back to air! If I win it, I could sell it and then with the money upgrade my Z1 with a grip 2 damper to have that HSC and HSR but.... would probably keep it and build a hardtail!! Big Grin
  • 1 0
 +1
  • 3 0
 Nice!

What do you think tomorrow will be? I'm guessing a full build? Probably a Trek...Maybe a Norco....
  • 16 0
 Poc fishing pants. And a time trial helmet.
  • 5 0
 @noapathy: I could use a good set of fishing pants.
  • 3 0
 A year subscription to Outside +
  • 2 0
 @oliverwiart: The only part of that I would get any use out of is trailforks which I am boycotting because I disagree with charging people to use an app that wouldn't exist without their help to build their database of trails.
  • 3 0
 I hope last one is Outside+ subscription and I win it so next year I have REAL chance of winning behind the paywall Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Anyone going to comment on the SnapBack hats MSRP being $40? Anyone?

Ok, I’ll bite. How, in the F’in world would a HAT cost $10 less than a zip up hoodie?! WTF?!
  • 4 0
 More likely they put their dealer cost on the hoodie and it should read $100 retail....Dont even ask what I am selling the nft of the hat for.
  • 4 0
 the best christmas gift!
  • 3 0
 Definitely, I urgently need that hoodie to hide from the paparazzo. This is the first hoodie that's claimed to be effective, definitely need one. Could just as well win the rest of the prizepack.
  • 1 0
 Couldn't agree more, this is a awesome gift!
  • 3 0
 Imagine being followed by only one paparazzo
  • 2 1
 That fork would look awesome on my wife's rose gold Liv Amiti e-bike! She'll be the envy of the local rail-for-trails set.....
  • 4 0
 I hope you will be put in jail for installing this fork on that Liv Big Grin Good luck tho
  • 1 0
 Amazing selection of prizes this year. Thanks for an awesome year of MTB goodness also. Merry Christmas all, better luck in 2022!
  • 3 0
 Marvellous Marzocchis?
  • 2 0
 belligerent Bombers?
  • 2 0
 @mashrv1: Zesty Z1s
  • 1 0
 Hardcore Hoodies
  • 7 0
 @wslee: falsified Foxes....
  • 2 2
 It's gonna cost a lot of money to color match that fork to one of my 26" bikes (assuming I win) that shock would be a dream though
  • 2 0
 The easy fix is to buy a red bike or make your bike less applying to steal by having the worst colour combo possible
  • 3 1
 Rides a full rigid *clicks enter *
  • 2 0
 It's just screaming out for a 180mm fork!
  • 2 1
 I assume the big prize is saved for tomorrow - AXS groupset? An actual bike?
  • 3 1
 Loyal to Fox *clicks enter*
  • 12 0
 In that case you’re in luck
  • 1 0
 Fits my future bike, current isn't coil compatible, clicks enter.
  • 3 0
 Looking to ditch Fox, *clicks enter*
  • 1 0
 No way its replacing my dvo-s, clicks enter!
  • 2 0
 Not sure this will fit my Trance or Honzo...

*clicks enter*
  • 2 0
 V1 Ripmos can't take a coil shock - clicks enter
  • 1 0
 I was kind of hoping for some Z1 BAMs, now they were some forks...when Marzocchi were proper Marzocchi.
  • 1 0
 Oh man this is a sick prize! Plus I wear snapbacks and hoodies, I promise it would go to a good home!
  • 2 0
 Lit
  • 5 3
 Only if it comes in 26"
  • 1 0
 Eh!
  • 1 0
 I'm still hoping that these prizes com in a 32" option.
  • 1 0
 I think fork offset on these forks is short enough for them to be used with 26" wheels. When I have my front wheel with a 26x2.4" Conti Trailking on a rim with 29mm inner width next to someone elses wheel with 27.5x2.2" tire, it matters next to nothing. Sure 27.5x2.4" is bigger but not like a 26x2.4" tire would look out of place in that fork. Actually for much of the stuff you could win this year 26" wheels wouldn't have been such an issue. Not sure about the Michelin tires but the Schwalbe tires and I9 wheels are available in 26" size too.
  • 1 0
 @Konyp: You must be a giant.
  • 1 0
 Would make my whole year. Huge improvement from my current fork.
  • 1 0
 And that is?
  • 1 0
 @samiamcas204: Recon. 32mm at 140 travel
  • 1 0
 Clicks on the bait. Another cool prize I will not win
  • 2 1
 Wait, this thing comes in 29" right? I have no use for a 27.5" fork.
  • 1 0
 Now this is a truly good prize.
  • 1 0
 I would bodyslam every single resident at a retirement home for this stuff
  • 1 0
 I want this!!!
  • 1 0
 I hope I win this
  • 1 0
 
  • 1 0
 That hat tho

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013351
Mobile Version of Website