Enter to Win A Marzocchi Z1 Coil Fork & Bomber CR Shock - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

We’re stoked to offer a Marzocchi coil fork and rear shock, plus a branded Marzocchi zip-up hoodie and snapback. The new Z1 Coil builds on the legacy of the single crown fork that started the revolution way back in the ‘90s – the O.G. Bomber Z1 Coil. Starting with the stout and proven 36mm chassis of the modern day Bomber Z1, the new Z1 Coil retains the renowned Grip damper but swaps out the air spring assembly for the most advanced coil spring system Marzocchi has ever made. At the heart of this new coil system is an ultra-lightweight tempered silicon-chromium steel spring - coupled with a noise management system for near silent performance and an integrated air assist for progressivity and bottom out control.
The Bomber CR provides a plush, planted feel and consistency during long shred sessions. Optimized for bikes in travel ranges from 130mm to over 200mm and keeping in step with Marzocchi’s founding philosophies, this new rear shock prioritizes suspension performance, ride quality, and durability. Simply set your sag and rebound, and go ride. The Marzocchi zip hoodie is meant for colder days and hiding from the paparazzo - full-zip for easy on and off without having to remove your helmet. Then for after the ride, toss on the Marzocchi Flexfit Snapback - more interesting than a black hat but still matches most outfits.
For 23 Miserable Marzocchis
22 Slippery schwalbes
21 Kick ass Kuat racks
20 Onerrrous one ups
19 not seven, seven prize packs
18 Satanic Saris racks
17 Pretentious POC packs (kcy4130 thanks)
16 Revolting Rotor bundles
15 Eeeeeeeeeevil Etnies
14 Eerie Enduras
13 Startling Stage 6’s
12 Horrendous Hope pedals
11 monstrous Michelin
10 Pertuuuuuuuuuurbing prize packs
9 orrible otuas
8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.
I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus
Stay incognito
I am pretty sure though, that at some point there was a ludicrous lyrik given away....
And if you really don't like Marzocchis, hand the fork at least down me
So it's a cardigan - your grandma would approve...
All this new stuff rides differently depending on air temp, elevation, and what kit you're wearing. Looking to ditch my finnicky FOX setup and kick it old school with the OG.
Most, including myself can't get the most out of a top shelf Fox with Air, Token, HSC, LSC, HSR, LSR adjustments.... I've ridden 2 days back to back at different elevations and temperatures. The tune is the best I could set one day and the next the fork feels like hammer and nails. Beginning of day vs end of day can change your tune, because of air temp, pressure and density changes outside and inside the fork!
Mountainbiking has become too "in excess". Many of us want something that just works, and feels great every damn ride. Thanks Marz for bringing back an icon!
A sledgehammer of a bike + kick-ass coil suspension= Perfection.
What do you think tomorrow will be? I'm guessing a full build? Probably a Trek...Maybe a Norco....
Ok, I’ll bite. How, in the F’in world would a HAT cost $10 less than a zip up hoodie?! WTF?!
*clicks enter*
