Enter to Win A Michelin Prize Pack Including Force AM2 Tires - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

Michelin Prize Pack



Today's advent prize will provide you speed and grip on hard packed terrain.



The Michelin Force AM² Tires are excellent on hard terrain and gives you a good level of performance on mixed/soft terrain. Their specific tread pattern combined with Gum-X technology optimizes grip on hard terrain and gives you speed and confidence.



The Gravity Shield casing makes these tires light and robust to suit perfectly All-Mountain riding.





The prize pack includes:

• 1 Set of Michelin Force AM² Competition Line tires 29x2.60

• 1 Pair of Michelin MTB Socks

• 1 Michelin T-Shirt

• 1 Michelin Thermal Mug



MSRP $160

Today's advent prize will provide you speed and grip on hard packed terrain.The Michelin Force AM² Tires are excellent on hard terrain and gives you a good level of performance on mixed/soft terrain. Their specific tread pattern combined with Gum-X technology optimizes grip on hard terrain and gives you speed and confidence.The Gravity Shield casing makes these tires light and robust to suit perfectly All-Mountain riding.• 1 Set of Michelin Force AM² Competition Line tires 29x2.60• 1 Pair of Michelin MTB Socks• 1 Michelin T-Shirt• 1 Michelin Thermal MugMSRP $160

Learn more at

www.michelinman.com

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can

sign up here

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.



Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.