Enter to Win A Michelin Prize Pack Including Force AM2 Tires - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Today's advent prize will provide you speed and grip on hard packed terrain.
The Michelin Force AM² Tires are excellent on hard terrain and gives you a good level of performance on mixed/soft terrain. Their specific tread pattern combined with Gum-X technology optimizes grip on hard terrain and gives you speed and confidence.
The Gravity Shield casing makes these tires light and robust to suit perfectly All-Mountain riding.
The prize pack includes: • 1 Set of Michelin Force AM² Competition Line tires 29x2.60 • 1 Pair of Michelin MTB Socks • 1 Michelin T-Shirt • 1 Michelin Thermal Mug
For 11 monstrous Michelins
9 orrible otuas
8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.
I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus
Stay incognito
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21757770
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21740209
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21745638
On the eleventh day of Christmas, Outside clickbaited me!
“We found these in the back of the cupboard…”
#24x3aintdead.
