Enter to Win A Michelin Prize Pack Including Force AM2 Tires - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 11, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:

Michelin Prize Pack

Today's advent prize will provide you speed and grip on hard packed terrain.
 
The Michelin Force AM² Tires are excellent on hard terrain and gives you a good level of performance on mixed/soft terrain. Their specific tread pattern combined with Gum-X technology optimizes grip on hard terrain and gives you speed and confidence.
 
The Gravity Shield casing makes these tires light and robust to suit perfectly All-Mountain riding.


The prize pack includes:
• 1 Set of Michelin Force AM² Competition Line tires 29x2.60
• 1 Pair of Michelin MTB Socks
• 1 Michelin T-Shirt
• 1 Michelin Thermal Mug

MSRP $160


Learn more at www.michelinman.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

11 Comments

  • 9 1
 On the eleventh day of Christmas, Outside clickbaited me!

For 11 monstrous Michelins
9 orrible otuas
8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.

I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus

Stay incognito

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21757770



www.pinkbike.com/photo/21740209

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21745638
  • 1 0
 @sewer-rat: You forgot 10 Pertuuuuuuuuuurbing prize packs
  • 2 0
 @kobold: dammit
  • 2 0
 @kobold: I was half way through a run when I did it, no excuseBeer


























  • 2 0
 @sewer-rat: No excuse for running when you can ride a bike!
  • 4 0
 29x2.6 tyre that is only good on hardpack.
“We found these in the back of the cupboard…”
  • 1 0
 Don't be fooled. If you study the logo in the upper left of the packaging closely, you'll learn that these are mountain unicycling XC tires. So 1 set is just one tire.

#24x3aintdead.
  • 3 0
 Can't they get the Wild Enduro tyre's either
  • 1 0
 
  • 1 0
 I'm just here for the mug
  • 1 0
 You got me on 2,6 tires…

