Enter to Win A Michelin Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

The Michelin DH22 Tires are excellent on soft and mixed terrain and give you a good level of performance on hard terrain. Their DH 22 tread pattern, Magi-X DH compound and Down Hill Shield casing ensure good stud penetration on soft terrain combined with stability on hard terrain.



Their double-reinforced Down Hill Shield casing and puncture-resistant reinforcement give you maximum control at low pressure.



MAGI-X DH is our rubber compound specifically designed for Downhill with maximum grip in wet and dry conditions whatever the temperatures. Technology that ensures the most grip in the Michelin range.







The prize pack includes:

• Set of MICHELIN DH22 tires

• MICHELIN T-shirt and tote bag

Learn more at

www.motorcycle.michelinman.com

