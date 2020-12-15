Enter to Win A Michelin Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 15, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:
Today's advent prize will provide you performance and grip on hard packed terrain.

The Michelin DH22 Tires are excellent on soft and mixed terrain and give you a good level of performance on hard terrain. Their DH 22 tread pattern, Magi-X DH compound and Down Hill Shield casing ensure good stud penetration on soft terrain combined with stability on hard terrain.

Their double-reinforced Down Hill Shield casing and puncture-resistant reinforcement give you maximum control at low pressure.

MAGI-X DH is our rubber compound specifically designed for Downhill with maximum grip in wet and dry conditions whatever the temperatures. Technology that ensures the most grip in the Michelin range.



The prize pack includes:
• Set of MICHELIN DH22 tires
• MICHELIN T-shirt and tote bag
• MSRP: $190 USD

Learn more at www.motorcycle.michelinman.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

