Enter to Win A ODI Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 11, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:
ODI Flight Control Series Handlebars
A custom one-off camo flight control handlebar, a never before released color. Constructed from 7075 T6 aluminum, it is lightweight with reinforcement where it counts. Rise = 25mm, sweep = 5x9 degrees, length is adjustable from 750mm – 786mm using ODI Wingtip extensions.

ODI Flight Control Stem
A custom one-off camo flight control stem, a never before released stem color. Our stem has an exclusive bar positioning clamping system allows you to hold your bars in place by tightening the top two bolts before tightening the bottom two bolts. This creates a truer clamping surface and helps prevent stress risers. Visual alignment marks on the stems allow you to match up to Flight Control Series Handlebars for easy installation every time. Constructed of 60601 machined aluminum. 50mm length.

ODI Flight Control Wingtips
ODI's Wingtip Bar Extension thread into handlebars to allow you to easily customize the overall width of your ODI Flight Control Bars up to 1.5 inches
 
ODI Elite Pro Grips
A custom set of army green Elite Pro grips with custom bronze clamps. ODI Elite Pro grips offer an ergonomic design that conforms to the rider’s hand without feeling bulky, by providing padding where it is needed most.
 
ODI Snap Back Hat
Black ODI Icon logo snapback hat.



The prize pack includes:
• Custom Camo Finish ODI Flight Control Handlebar
• ODI Flight Control Wingtips
• Custom Camo Finish ODI 50mm Stem
• Custom Army Green ODI Elite Pro Grips
• ODI Snapback Hat
• MSRP: $236.75 USD

Learn more at www.odigrips.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


Must Read This Week
First Look: Intend's New Inverted Fork Uses One and a Half Crowns
99223 views
Pinkbike Poll: Which Mountain Bike Standards Should Stick Around?
74774 views
Examining Yeti's Patent for a New Six-Bar Suspension Design
73994 views
Field Test: 2021 Norco Shore - The Freeride Tank
56708 views
First Look: 2021 Pivot Mach 6
56423 views
Field Test: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - The All-Mountain Enduro Bike
55388 views
Canyon Release Stoic Hardtail
45174 views
Evil Launches New 2021 Offering - 29" Wheels, 140mm Travel
43896 views

10 Comments

  • 21 0
 On the eleventh day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me 
For eleven heinous handlebars
TEN - 80’s SKI SETS
 9 tools I can't use 
8 Bell End Helmets 
7 ninja turtle trail kits
 6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
 FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
 4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles 
3 dubious dentist droppers 
2 miserable mesh jackets 
And a groupset not as good as XT   

Bad santa / troll edition 

"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first"
  • 4 0
 I came here only for this... Haven't even read the article...
  • 8 0
 Am I the only one that didn't know odi made things other than grips?
  • 4 0
 I was gonna make a comment about the shitty colour, but then I reminded myself that it could be oil-slick... and that it's a free prize haha
  • 1 0
 Ham is not a shitty color
  • 5 0
 Can you see anything on that picture? I only see a white void with a snapback in it
  • 1 0
 Beat me to it, damn you.
  • 3 0
 I have to admit that I'm a little bit in love with my Rogue grips It's like I have spent 15 years of my life on hookers and now I finally managed to get a grip..
  • 1 0
 I'm a'ight thanks, already got some black handlebars for my bike
  • 2 0
 All I see is a hat.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008586
Mobile Version of Website