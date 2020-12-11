Enter to Win A ODI Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: ODI Flight Control Series Handlebars A custom one-off camo flight control handlebar, a never before released color. Constructed from 7075 T6 aluminum, it is lightweight with reinforcement where it counts. Rise = 25mm, sweep = 5x9 degrees, length is adjustable from 750mm – 786mm using ODI Wingtip extensions.
ODI Flight Control Stem A custom one-off camo flight control stem, a never before released stem color. Our stem has an exclusive bar positioning clamping system allows you to hold your bars in place by tightening the top two bolts before tightening the bottom two bolts. This creates a truer clamping surface and helps prevent stress risers. Visual alignment marks on the stems allow you to match up to Flight Control Series Handlebars for easy installation every time. Constructed of 60601 machined aluminum. 50mm length.
ODI Flight Control Wingtips ODI's Wingtip Bar Extension thread into handlebars to allow you to easily customize the overall width of your ODI Flight Control Bars up to 1.5 inches
ODI Elite Pro Grips A custom set of army green Elite Pro grips with custom bronze clamps. ODI Elite Pro grips offer an ergonomic design that conforms to the rider’s hand without feeling bulky, by providing padding where it is needed most.
ODI Snap Back Hat Black ODI Icon logo snapback hat.
The prize pack includes: • Custom Camo Finish ODI Flight Control Handlebar • ODI Flight Control Wingtips • Custom Camo Finish ODI 50mm Stem • Custom Army Green ODI Elite Pro Grips • ODI Snapback Hat • MSRP: $236.75 USD
10 Comments
For eleven heinous handlebars
TEN - 80’s SKI SETS
9 tools I can't use
8 Bell End Helmets
7 ninja turtle trail kits
6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles
3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as XT
Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first"
