Enter to Win A Ohlins TTX Air shock - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

TTX Air is a high performing and robust air-sprung shock. By combining the superior damping function of the TTX system in the coil-sprung TTX22m, together with a completely new air spring design, it was possible to improve both performance as well as robustness.



To get traction and control for your bike dialled the shock offer a big range of adjustability. It has Öhlins usual adjustments for low-speed compression, high-speed compression with pedal mode and rebound. There is also a spacer system to adjust progressiveness. All in all, this gives an adjustable, robust and high-performance shock that will improve your ride.





• Ohlins TTX Air shock

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.