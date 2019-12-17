Enter to Win A Ohlins TTX Air shock - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: TTX Air is a high performing and robust air-sprung shock. By combining the superior damping function of the TTX system in the coil-sprung TTX22m, together with a completely new air spring design, it was possible to improve both performance as well as robustness.
To get traction and control for your bike dialled the shock offer a big range of adjustability. It has Öhlins usual adjustments for low-speed compression, high-speed compression with pedal mode and rebound. There is also a spacer system to adjust progressiveness. All in all, this gives an adjustable, robust and high-performance shock that will improve your ride.
11 Comments
17 orgasmic ohlins
16 Viral Value Vitus’
......15...... ..... Rectal Helmets......,
14 things I didn’t know I needed
13 skinny fit trail kits
12 cornering Kaisers
11 kickass Kuat racks
.......10...... Reverb beating droppers......
9 Hayes “huckin” hampers,
8 refreshing repair stands,
7 Brendog (got robbed) bundles,
6 Jizzing Joysticks
.......... 5... surprisingly priced Siskiu’s!!!!...........
4 functional Forefront’s,
3 detailed dentist stems,
2 pairs of over priced goggles
and some brakes to stop me hugging a treeee.
(baritone voice) and some donuts for Mike Leevveeey
Bad santa / troll edition
Post a Comment