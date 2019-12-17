Enter to Win A Ohlins TTX Air shock - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 17, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


Prize Details:

TTX Air is a high performing and robust air-sprung shock. By combining the superior damping function of the TTX system in the coil-sprung TTX22m, together with a completely new air spring design, it was possible to improve both performance as well as robustness.

To get traction and control for your bike dialled the shock offer a big range of adjustability. It has Öhlins usual adjustments for low-speed compression, high-speed compression with pedal mode and rebound. There is also a spacer system to adjust progressiveness. All in all, this gives an adjustable, robust and high-performance shock that will improve your ride.


The Prize Includes:

• Ohlins TTX Air shock
• MSRP $780 USD

Learn more at www.ohlins.com.


To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Ohlins Advent Calendar Sponsored


11 Comments

  • 10 0
 On the seventeenth day of Christmas Pinkbike clickbaited me, for:
17 orgasmic ohlins
16 Viral Value Vitus’
......15...... ..... Rectal Helmets......,
14 things I didn’t know I needed
13 skinny fit trail kits
12 cornering Kaisers
11 kickass Kuat racks
.......10...... Reverb beating droppers......
9 Hayes “huckin” hampers,
8 refreshing repair stands,
7 Brendog (got robbed) bundles,
6 Jizzing Joysticks
.......... 5... surprisingly priced Siskiu’s!!!!...........
4 functional Forefront’s,
3 detailed dentist stems,
2 pairs of over priced goggles
and some brakes to stop me hugging a treeee.

(baritone voice) and some donuts for Mike Leevveeey

Bad santa / troll edition
  • 1 0
 What going on with the advent calader, doesn't seems to be working I haven't won anything yet lol
  • 1 0
 I don't really have a bike for this shock. I guess I'll have to invest in a frame if I win this Smile
  • 1 0
 You can't put a shock like this to good use!
  • 1 0
 OH GOD I REEEEEEEAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLYYYYYYYY WANT THIS!!!!!
  • 1 0
 MEEEE TOOOOO
  • 1 0
 Too bad it’s not a coil.
  • 1 0
 *gets recalled immediately
  • 1 0
 OH GOD I WANT THISSSSS
  • 1 0
 What a beauty...
  • 1 1
 qui ci siamo superati

