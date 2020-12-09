Enter to Win 1 Of 10 OneUp Components EDC Lite Tools - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 9, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:
EDC Lite is the perfect stocking stuffer for every rider. It’s a 9-function steerer tube tool which contains all your most used tools and is instantly accessible anytime you need it. It’s quick and easy to install in less than 5 mins, without removing your star nut or threading your steerer tube.

Includes: ⬢ 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm ⁕ T25 Torx ▬ Flat Head Screwdriver

Available in 7 colours: Black, Red, Blue, Green, Orange, Purple, Turq



Ten prizes including:
• OneUp Components EDC Lite (in winners choice of colour Black, Red,Green, Blue,Orange, Purple, Turq)
• MSRP: $40 USD

Learn more at www.oneupcomponents.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Specialized Launches $999 Carbon Hotwalk for Toddlers
88871 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Rides HUGE, Exposed Ridgeline Jumps
66025 views
Review: 6 of the Best New Pedal-Friendly Knee Pads
64331 views
Examining Yeti's Patent for a New Six-Bar Suspension Design
61202 views
Pinkbike Poll: Which Mountain Bike Standards Should Stick Around?
60680 views
CyclingTips Digest: Corruption, Crashes, $10,000 Framesets, A Radical New Chain, & More
53119 views
Field Test: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - The All-Mountain Enduro Bike
48573 views
First Look: 2021 Pivot Mach 6
45647 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 On the ninth day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me
For nine tools I can't use
8 Bell End Helmets
7 ninja turtle trail kits
6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles
3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as XT


Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first"
  • 1 0
 On the ninth day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me, just to see @sewer-rat s comment and dont participate at the calender anymore. Because no one of us wins.
  • 1 0
 Damnit there's no chain tool. Completely unusable.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007729
Mobile Version of Website