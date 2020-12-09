Enter to Win 1 Of 10 OneUp Components EDC Lite Tools - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: EDC Lite is the perfect stocking stuffer for every rider. It’s a 9-function steerer tube tool which contains all your most used tools and is instantly accessible anytime you need it. It’s quick and easy to install in less than 5 mins, without removing your star nut or threading your steerer tube.
For nine tools I can't use
8 Bell End Helmets
7 ninja turtle trail kits
6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles
3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as XT
Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first"
