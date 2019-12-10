Enter to Win A OneUp Components Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 10, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


Prize Details:
OneUp Dropper Post
The longest dropper post that will fit your bike. The shortest stack height and the shortest total length of any comparable dropper. Available in 120,150, 180 and 210mm lengths, all can be reduced in travel by 10mm or 20mm so you can dial in your perfect height and get the most drop possible.

OneUp Carbon Handlebar
The most compliant 800mm bar you can get. The patent pending oval bar profile minimizes arm pump and vibration. Don’t take our word for it, check out all the 5 star rider reviews on our site.

OneUp Bash Guide
The guide of choice for Richie Rude and Jesse Melamed. Protect your frame and chainring from rock strikes and never drop a chain again. New for 2019 is a tool free top guide flip feature, which makes installation and maintenance even easier. Top guides available in a range of colours to match your bike.

OneUp Lock-On Grips
Super tacky, with tons of traction.

OneUp Components is a small team of riders from Squamish, BC. We design the components we need for our bikes maybe you want them too.


The prize includes:
• OneUp Dropper Post - $209
• OneUp Carbon Handlebar - $138
• OneUp Bash Guide - $79
• OneUp Lock-On Grips - $25

Learn more at www.oneupcomponents.com.


To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


7 Comments

  • 5 0
 On the tenth day of Christmas Pinkbike clickbaited me for .......10...... Reverb beating droppers......9 Hayes “huckin” hampers, 8 refreshing repair stands, 7 Brendog (got robbed) bundles, 6 Jizzing Joysticks.......... 5... surprisingly priced Siskiu’s!!!!........... 4 functional Forefront’s, 3 detailed dentist stems, a pair of over priced goggles and some brakes to stop me hugging a treeee.

(baritone voice) and some donuts for Mike Leeevvvyyyy

Bad santa / troll edition
  • 3 0
 I’ll skip on this one. Got my one up dropper a while ago. Lovin the 210mm of travel. However the frame-integrates 8-pins with 240mm of travel was perfect at the liteville I rode once...
  • 1 0
 Same here, just bought their dropper and chain guide. I don't need some new ones (unless n+1 but that's not the case at the moment)
  • 3 0
 Is it just me or are the prizes way better this year than last?
  • 2 0
 It's not just you.
  • 1 0
 really?
  • 1 0
 @sewer-rat you are late! xD

