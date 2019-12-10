Enter to Win A OneUp Components Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: OneUp Dropper Post The longest dropper post that will fit your bike. The shortest stack height and the shortest total length of any comparable dropper. Available in 120,150, 180 and 210mm lengths, all can be reduced in travel by 10mm or 20mm so you can dial in your perfect height and get the most drop possible.
OneUp Carbon Handlebar The most compliant 800mm bar you can get. The patent pending oval bar profile minimizes arm pump and vibration. Don’t take our word for it, check out all the 5 star rider reviews on our site.
OneUp Bash Guide The guide of choice for Richie Rude and Jesse Melamed. Protect your frame and chainring from rock strikes and never drop a chain again. New for 2019 is a tool free top guide flip feature, which makes installation and maintenance even easier. Top guides available in a range of colours to match your bike.
OneUp Lock-On Grips Super tacky, with tons of traction.
OneUp Components is a small team of riders from Squamish, BC. We design the components we need for our bikes maybe you want them too.
7 Comments
(baritone voice) and some donuts for Mike Leeevvvyyyy
Bad santa / troll edition
Post a Comment