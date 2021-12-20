Enter to Win A OneUp Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Upgrade your bike and make it feel better than new with a OneUp Components prize pack, which includes a long travel dropper, cockpit, bash guide, pedals, tools, and a pump.
We’ve squeezed the most travel possible into our dropper posts. Most riders get at least 25mm more travel upgrading to a OneUp post, which lets you get your saddle even lower for the downs. Available in lengths up to 210mm, because you can never have too much drop.
The vibration damping Carbon Handlebar has a patented oval design, engineered for vertical compliance which reduces arm pump and just feels better. Your hands will thank you.
The EDC Tool and Threadless Carrier let you stash all your tools inside your steerer tube. Leave the fanny pack at home and free your ride. EDC Threadless is quick and easy to install with, you guessed it, no threading required.
The prize pack also includes the award-winning EDC Pump and tubeless plug kit to fix flats fast. Our thin and ultra grippy flat pedals keep you really connected to your bike and the Bash Guide protects your chainring with colours to match your ride.
The prize pack includes: • Dropper Post (120mm,150mm,180mm or 210mm) $199.50 • Carbon Handlebar (20mm or 35mm Rise) $139.50 • Aluminum Flat Pedals (Black, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Purple or Oil Slick) $129 • Stem (35mm or 50mm) $79.50 • Bash Guide $79.50 • EDC Tool $59.50 • EDC Pump $59.50 • EDC Threadless $40 • Tubeless Plug and Plier Kit $35.50 • Dropper Remote $49.50
9 Comments
For 20 Onerrrous one ups
19 not seven, seven prize packs
18 Satanic Saris racks
17 Pretentious POC packs (kcy4130 thanks)
16 Revolting Rotor bundles
15 Eeeeeeeeeevil Etnies
14 Eerie Enduras
13 Startling Stage 6’s
12 Horrendous Hope pedals
11 monstrous Michelin
10 Pertuuuuuuuuuurbing prize packs
9 orrible otuas
8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.
I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus
Stay incognito
Sadly my single real account inbox is empty.
