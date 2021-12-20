close
Enter to Win A OneUp Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 20, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:

OneUp Prize Pack

Upgrade your bike and make it feel better than new with a OneUp Components prize pack, which includes a long travel dropper, cockpit, bash guide, pedals, tools, and a pump. 

We’ve squeezed the most travel possible into our dropper posts. Most riders get at least 25mm more travel upgrading to a OneUp post, which lets you get your saddle even lower for the downs. Available in lengths up to 210mm, because you can never have too much drop. 

The vibration damping Carbon Handlebar has a patented oval design, engineered for vertical compliance which reduces arm pump and just feels better. Your hands will thank you. 

The EDC Tool and Threadless Carrier let you stash all your tools inside your steerer tube. Leave the fanny pack at home and free your ride. EDC Threadless is quick and easy to install with, you guessed it, no threading required. 

The prize pack also includes the award-winning EDC Pump and tubeless plug kit to fix flats fast. Our thin and ultra grippy flat pedals keep you really connected to your bike and the Bash Guide protects your chainring with colours to match your ride.


The prize pack includes:
• Dropper Post (120mm,150mm,180mm or 210mm) $199.50
• Carbon Handlebar (20mm or 35mm Rise) $139.50 
• Aluminum Flat Pedals (Black, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Purple or Oil Slick) $129
• Stem (35mm or 50mm) $79.50
• Bash Guide $79.50
• EDC Tool $59.50
• EDC Pump $59.50
• EDC Threadless $40
• Tubeless Plug and Plier Kit $35.50
• Dropper Remote $49.50


Learn more at www.oneupcomponents.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


Post a Comment



