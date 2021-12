Enter to Win 1 of 3 Alpina Rocket Q-Lite Glasses - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

Alpina Rocket Q-Lite

The prize pack includes:

Are you going fast on enduro trails? Like really fast? Then the Rocket is the pair of glasses for you! Three of you have the chance to win it.The Rocket is one of the new styles of ALPINA performance glasses! They are polarizing while also capturing the spirit of the times. The inspiration for the new models is taken from the brand's history, Alpina models from the 80s, 90s - and nature.Along with plenty of style, the contrast-enhancing Q-Lite technology is integrated into the lenses. A hydrophobic coating keeps the lens clean from the outside. From the inside, Fogstop prevents fogging of the lens. The glasses can be individually fitted via adjustable nose wings. For a comfortable grip, the frame is equipped with a 2-component design.When dusk starts to fall, that's still no reason to stop. Or to ride without goggles. The Clear Lens from Alpina is quickly and easily installed. For longer fun on the trail...The Rocket Q-Lite is available in four colors from black to olive, peach, and turquoise. If you win, you have the choice.• Alpina Rocket Q-Lite Glasses: MSRP $119.95 USD• Clear Lens: MSRP $49.95 USD