Enter to Win 1 of 3 Alpina Rocket Q-Lite Glasses - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 5, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:

Win a pair of Alpina Rocket Q-Lite Glasses.

Alpina Rocket Q-Lite

Are you going fast on enduro trails? Like really fast? Then the Rocket is the pair of glasses for you! Three of you have the chance to win it.
The Rocket is one of the new styles of ALPINA performance glasses! They are polarizing while also capturing the spirit of the times. The inspiration for the new models is taken from the brand's history, Alpina models from the 80s, 90s - and nature.

Along with plenty of style, the contrast-enhancing Q-Lite technology is integrated into the lenses. A hydrophobic coating keeps the lens clean from the outside. From the inside, Fogstop prevents fogging of the lens. The glasses can be individually fitted via adjustable nose wings. For a comfortable grip, the frame is equipped with a 2-component design.
When dusk starts to fall, that's still no reason to stop. Or to ride without goggles. The Clear Lens from Alpina is quickly and easily installed. For longer fun on the trail...

The Rocket Q-Lite is available in four colors from black to olive, peach, and turquoise. If you win, you have the choice.




The prize pack includes:
• Alpina Rocket Q-Lite Glasses: MSRP $119.95 USD
• Clear Lens: MSRP $49.95 USD

Learn more at www.alpina-sports.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

7 Comments

  • 10 1
 On the filth day of Christmas, Outside clickbaited me!

For 5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.

I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus


www.pinkbike.com/photo/21736491


www.pinkbike.com/photo/21740209
  • 1 0
 Payphone parody is fire
  • 8 0
 I've still entered, even though I'd rather eat my own toenails on toast than wear those glasses
  • 1 0
 Would you eat someone else's toenails on toast over wearing those glasses? I wonder where the line is on this one. They're pretty awful glasses
  • 1 0
 Honestly, do any riding glasses actually look "good" to non cyclists? And they all look better under a helmet rather than an isolated picture. Don't think these are any worse than average, and certainly better than £5 DIY specs
  • 2 0
 I'll give this one a miss.
  • 1 0
 Ahahaa.. Who ever wins this has to make a selfie wearing them and post it here on Pinkbike!

Post a Comment



