Enter to Win a Peaty's Prize Bundle - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

Everything from Peaty's to get you lubed, cleaned, and blinged.



PEATY'S SHREDSOCKS V2

New construction Shredshocks, now using 75% cotton (instead of Nylon) as the base material with 23% polyester and 2% elastane for added durability.



PEATY'S X FIDLOCK LOCKIN BOTTLE

With their twist magnetic/mechanical locking system, this really is a revolution to the age-old water bottle/bottle cage combo.



Removing the need for a bottle cage, the twist mechanism uses a super-strong neodymium magnet base plate, combined with a genius locking mechanism hidden within the bottle to create a bottle that looks better and holds to the bike more securely than anything else in the market.



PEATY'S X CHRIS KING (MK2) TUBELESS VALVES ACCESSORY KIT

Whether you’ve lost a valve cap or just want to bling your existing pair of peaty’s valves, this kit gives you everything you need. Package contents:1x spoke key cap (for 3.4mm spoke nipple),1x valve core remover cap, 2x lock rings. Compatible with all Peaty’s Tubeless Valves.



PEATY'S X MARSH GUARD

Working with marsh guard to launch a totally new product made from 100% recycled plastic, these mudguards are brand new and feature an updated 2020 shape. While keeping its one size fits all shape, this new guard takes into account the latest fork designs of the major suspension brands, as well as the rise in popularity of the 29” wheel.



PEATY'S EVERYTHING BUNDLE V2 (1L)

1x 1L Peaty's Loam Foam, 1x 1L Peaty's Loam Foam Concentrate, 1x 1L Peaty's Foaming Drivetrain Degreaser, 1x 1L Peaty's Tubeless Sealant, 1x 120ml Peaty's Tubeless Sealant, 1x 120ml Peaty's All-Weather Link Lube



PEATY'S X CHRIS KING (MK2) TUBELESS VALVE SERVICE KIT

Blocked a valve core? Crushed a rubber or snapped an o-ring? No problem, This service kit* has everything you need to spruce up your valves when swapping to your next set of wheels or a new bike. Package contents: 2x black valve cores, 2x rubber o-rings, 2x rubber crush cones. Compatible with all Peaty’s Tubeless Valves



PEATY'S LINKLUBE DRY 120ML / 4OZ

Our readily biodegradable LinkLube Dry Weather chain lube uses a unique blend of waxes suspended in a water-based emulsion to give you a long-lasting, clean-running, quiet chain!



PEATY'S X CHRIS KING (MK2) TUBELESS VALVES

With design, sustainability & quality running right to the core, there’s only one company we could work with on our valve colours - Chris King! With our valves for life guarantee and their stunning colourways, your bike is in for a real treat for years to come. Made from premium lightweight, high strength 7075 aluminium, Peaty’s MK2 Tubeless Valves fit most tubeless setups from MTB to road and cyclocross, including carbon, enduro and DH rims.









The prize includes:

• One of each: 1L Peaty's Loam Foam, 1L Peaty's Loam Foam Concentrate, 1L Peaty's Foaming Drivetrain Degreaser, 1L Peaty's Tubeless Sealant, 120ml Peaty's Tubeless Sealant, 120ml Peaty's All-Weather Link Lube, 120ml Peaty's Link Lube Dry, Peaty's Shredsocks - Crown, Peaty's Shredsocks - Crown + Stripes, Peaty's Fidlock Bottle + Adapter, Peaty's x Marsh Guard, Peaty's x Chris King (MK2) Tubeless Valves, Peaty's x Chris King (MK2) Tubeless Valves Accessory Kit, Peaty's x Chris King (MK2) Tubeless Valve Service Kit

Learn more at

www.peatysusa.com

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.



Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.