Enter to Win a Peaty's Prize Bundle - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 17, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:
Everything from Peaty's to get you lubed, cleaned, and blinged.

PEATY'S SHREDSOCKS V2
New construction Shredshocks, now using 75% cotton (instead of Nylon) as the base material with 23% polyester and 2% elastane for added durability.

PEATY'S X FIDLOCK LOCKIN BOTTLE
With their twist magnetic/mechanical locking system, this really is a revolution to the age-old water bottle/bottle cage combo.

Removing the need for a bottle cage, the twist mechanism uses a super-strong neodymium magnet base plate, combined with a genius locking mechanism hidden within the bottle to create a bottle that looks better and holds to the bike more securely than anything else in the market.

PEATY'S X CHRIS KING (MK2) TUBELESS VALVES ACCESSORY KIT
Whether you’ve lost a valve cap or just want to bling your existing pair of peaty’s valves, this kit gives you everything you need. Package contents:1x spoke key cap (for 3.4mm spoke nipple),1x valve core remover cap, 2x lock rings. Compatible with all Peaty’s Tubeless Valves.

PEATY'S X MARSH GUARD
Working with marsh guard to launch a totally new product made from 100% recycled plastic, these mudguards are brand new and feature an updated 2020 shape. While keeping its one size fits all shape, this new guard takes into account the latest fork designs of the major suspension brands, as well as the rise in popularity of the 29” wheel.

PEATY'S EVERYTHING BUNDLE V2 (1L)
1x 1L Peaty's Loam Foam, 1x 1L Peaty's Loam Foam Concentrate, 1x 1L Peaty's Foaming Drivetrain Degreaser, 1x 1L Peaty's Tubeless Sealant, 1x 120ml Peaty's Tubeless Sealant, 1x 120ml Peaty's All-Weather Link Lube

PEATY'S X CHRIS KING (MK2) TUBELESS VALVE SERVICE KIT
Blocked a valve core? Crushed a rubber or snapped an o-ring? No problem, This service kit* has everything you need to spruce up your valves when swapping to your next set of wheels or a new bike. Package contents: 2x black valve cores, 2x rubber o-rings, 2x rubber crush cones. Compatible with all Peaty’s Tubeless Valves

PEATY'S LINKLUBE DRY 120ML / 4OZ
Our readily biodegradable LinkLube Dry Weather chain lube uses a unique blend of waxes suspended in a water-based emulsion to give you a long-lasting, clean-running, quiet chain!

PEATY'S X CHRIS KING (MK2) TUBELESS VALVES
With design, sustainability & quality running right to the core, there’s only one company we could work with on our valve colours - Chris King! With our valves for life guarantee and their stunning colourways, your bike is in for a real treat for years to come. Made from premium lightweight, high strength 7075 aluminium, Peaty’s MK2 Tubeless Valves fit most tubeless setups from MTB to road and cyclocross, including carbon, enduro and DH rims.




The prize includes:
• One of each: 1L Peaty's Loam Foam, 1L Peaty's Loam Foam Concentrate, 1L Peaty's Foaming Drivetrain Degreaser, 1L Peaty's Tubeless Sealant, 120ml Peaty's Tubeless Sealant, 120ml Peaty's All-Weather Link Lube, 120ml Peaty's Link Lube Dry, Peaty's Shredsocks - Crown, Peaty's Shredsocks - Crown + Stripes, Peaty's Fidlock Bottle + Adapter, Peaty's x Marsh Guard, Peaty's x Chris King (MK2) Tubeless Valves, Peaty's x Chris King (MK2) Tubeless Valves Accessory Kit, Peaty's x Chris King (MK2) Tubeless Valve Service Kit
• MSRP: $313 USD USD

Learn more at www.peatysusa.com.



There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

9 Comments

  • 14 1
 On the seventeenth day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me 
For 17 bottles of Peaty’s man lube
16 lever less, loose Lev’s  
FIFTEEN UK SUMMER TYRES 
14 “thank god it’s not an ebike” Sommets
 13 CHiPS helmets 
12 top tube crushing stands
 11 heinous handlebars 
TEN - 80’s SKI SETS 
9 tools I can't use
 8 Bell End Helmets
 7 ninja turtle trail kits 
6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s 
FIVE ROTOR BLINGS 
4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles 
3 dubious dentist droppers
 2 miserable mesh jackets 
And a groupset not as good as XT  

Bad santa / troll edition
  • 5 0
 Got some peatys valves with lifetime warranty, cores stopped working after 2 months with no sealant clogging (seems the rubber in the cores expanded somehow) - filled in warranty form a few weeks back, no response so far. Ace!
  • 1 0
 I rather like my Peaty's valves - the core tool built into the cap is perfect for tweaking the core. Or replacing it when you bend it, which is what I do far too often.
  • 1 0
 But if you're a dentist you'd much rather just buy new ones than wait for a warranty, right? Wink
IFYK,YK
  • 6 0
 No thanks, worst sealing ever
  • 1 0
 Peaty's socks.
  • 1 0
 Agree...You would be better off with pva glue mixed with glitter
  • 1 0
 Did they modify the sealant since launch or is it still the same stuff that does not seal?
  • 1 1
 You're all a bunch of winners .

