Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Rallon Replica Bike!How do I win?Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Rallon Replica Bike.Prize Details:Pinkbike Academy was kind of like an adult summer camp for our ten contestants. Everyone got to ride the trails at Bike Big White on a uniquely coloured Orbea Rallon courtesy of the custom MyO program that offers almost limitless colour options. The enduro bikes were kitted out with Shimano's XT components and Pro cockpit, Fox Factory suspension, Stans wheels, and Maxxis tires.
Enter Here*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Orbea, you may unsubscribe at any time.Contest Terms and ConditionsOrbea Personal Data Terms and Conditions**February 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to March 14, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)
Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Shimano, Orbea, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Big White, GoPro, Garmin,
Pro Bike Gear, Feedback Sports, Maxxis, Stan's NoTubes, Ride Concepts, and Trailforks.
0 Comments
Post a Comment