Prize Details:

The Orbea Rallon.
Orbea Rallon Details
Frame: Orbea Rallon
Shock: 2021 Fox Float X2
Fork: 2021 Fox 38
Wheels: Stans Flow EX3 Wheelset 29"
Dropper Post: Fox Transfer
Tires: Maxxis Assegai or Minion DHF 29x2.5" (Front) + Maxxis Dissector or Minion DHR II 29x2.4" (Rear)
Drivetrain: Shimano XT
Brakes: Shimano XT
Cockpit: Pro Tharsis 3Five Carbon Rise Bar + Pro Tharsis 3Five CNC Stem
Sizes: SM, XL
More info: Click Here

Pinkbike Academy was kind of like an adult summer camp for our ten contestants. Everyone got to ride the trails at Bike Big White on a uniquely coloured Orbea Rallon courtesy of the custom MyO program that offers almost limitless colour options. The enduro bikes were kitted out with Shimano's XT components and Pro cockpit, Fox Factory suspension, Stans wheels, and Maxxis tires.



Contest Terms and Conditions

Orbea Personal Data Terms and Conditions


**February 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to March 14, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)




Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Shimano, Orbea, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Big White, GoPro, Garmin,
Pro Bike Gear, Feedback Sports, Maxxis, Stan's NoTubes, Ride Concepts, and Trailforks.


