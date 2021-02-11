Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Rallon Replica Bike!

How do I win?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Rallon Replica Bike.

Prize Details:

The Orbea Rallon. Orbea Rallon Details

Frame: Orbea Rallon

Shock: 2021 Fox Float X2

Fork: 2021 Fox 38

Wheels: Stans Flow EX3 Wheelset 29"

Dropper Post: Fox Transfer

Tires: Maxxis Assegai or Minion DHF 29x2.5" (Front) + Maxxis Dissector or Minion DHR II 29x2.4" (Rear)

Drivetrain: Shimano XT

Brakes: Shimano XT

Cockpit: Pro Tharsis 3Five Carbon Rise Bar + Pro Tharsis 3Five CNC Stem

Sizes: SM, XL

More info: Click Here

Pinkbike Academy was kind of like an adult summer camp for our ten contestants. Everyone got to ride the trails at Bike Big White on a uniquely coloured Orbea Rallon courtesy of the custom MyO program that offers almost limitless colour options. The enduro bikes were kitted out with Shimano's XT components and Pro cockpit, Fox Factory suspension, Stans wheels, and Maxxis tires.



Enter Here

*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Orbea, you may unsubscribe at any time.

**February 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to March 14, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)