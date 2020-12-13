Enter to Win A POC Helmet and Sunglass Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 13, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:
The Tectal Race SPIN helmet and Crave Clarity sunglasses are designed to provide complete
protection for the head and eyes every time you hit the trails.

With extended protection around the temples and back of the head, the helmet provides
extra protection where it is needed most. The helmet ventilation is wind-tunnel tested to
ensure your head stays as cool as possible.

Aramid bridges feature in the helmet liner to enhance structural stability and to enhance
penetration protection. SPIN (Shearing Pads INside), our patent-pending silicone pad
technology system also features, ensuring the helmet delivers superior levels of comfort, fit
and performance.

The Crave Clarity Sunglasses feature a lightweight, flexible and durable grilamid frame with
snap-in hinges that pop out in a crash, reducing the chance of injury to your face and
minimizing damage to the frames.

We developed Clarity lens technology in partnership with optical industry leaders Carl Zeiss.
The lenses filter specific peaks in the color spectrum to optimize vision for trail riding,
enhancing the greens and browns associated with the trail environment, letting you react
more quickly to changes in your surroundings.



The prize pack includes:
• Tectal Race SPIN 
• Crave Clarity
*color subject to availability*
• MSRP: $485 USD

Learn more at www.pocsports.com.



5 Comments

  • 9 1
  On the thirteenth day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me 
For thirteen CHiPS outfits
12 top tube crushing stands
11 heinous handlebars
TEN - 80’s SKI SETS
 9 tools I can't use 
8 Bell End Helmets 
7 ninja turtle trail kits
 6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
 FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
 4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles 
3 dubious dentist droppers 
2 miserable mesh jackets 
And a groupset not as good as XT   

Bad santa / troll edition 

"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first"
  • 1 0
 Loves it
  • 2 0
 California Highway Patrol??
  • 1 0
 This one i don't get
  • 1 0
 Need to catch up on your cheesy 70's / 80's TV Smile
m.imdb.com/title/tt0075488

