Enter to Win A POC Helmet and Sunglasses - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

The Tectal Race SPIN helmet and Crave Clarity sunglasses are designed to provide completeprotection for the head and eyes every time you hit the trails.With extended protection around the temples and back of the head, the helmet providesextra protection where it is needed most. The helmet ventilation is wind-tunnel tested toensure your head stays as cool as possible.Aramid bridges feature in the helmet liner to enhance structural stability and to enhancepenetration protection. SPIN (Shearing Pads INside), our patent-pending silicone padtechnology system also features, ensuring the helmet delivers superior levels of comfort, fitand performance.The Crave Clarity Sunglasses feature a lightweight, flexible and durable grilamid frame withsnap-in hinges that pop out in a crash, reducing the chance of injury to your face andminimizing damage to the frames.We developed Clarity lens technology in partnership with optical industry leaders Carl Zeiss.The lenses filter specific peaks in the color spectrum to optimize vision for trail riding,enhancing the greens and browns associated with the trail environment, letting you reactmore quickly to changes in your surroundings.• Tectal Race Spin helmet in hydrogen white/uranium black• Translucent Crave Clarity sunglasses• MSRP $495 USD