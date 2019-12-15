Enter to Win A POC Helmet and Sunglasses - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: The Tectal Race SPIN helmet and Crave Clarity sunglasses are designed to provide complete protection for the head and eyes every time you hit the trails.
With extended protection around the temples and back of the head, the helmet provides extra protection where it is needed most. The helmet ventilation is wind-tunnel tested to ensure your head stays as cool as possible.
Aramid bridges feature in the helmet liner to enhance structural stability and to enhance penetration protection. SPIN (Shearing Pads INside), our patent-pending silicone pad technology system also features, ensuring the helmet delivers superior levels of comfort, fit and performance.
The Crave Clarity Sunglasses feature a lightweight, flexible and durable grilamid frame with snap-in hinges that pop out in a crash, reducing the chance of injury to your face and minimizing damage to the frames.
We developed Clarity lens technology in partnership with optical industry leaders Carl Zeiss. The lenses filter specific peaks in the color spectrum to optimize vision for trail riding, enhancing the greens and browns associated with the trail environment, letting you react more quickly to changes in your surroundings.
The Prize Includes:
• Tectal Race Spin helmet in hydrogen white/uranium black • Translucent Crave Clarity sunglasses • MSRP $495 USD
4 Comments
15 Rectal Helmets
14 things I didn’t know I needed
13 skinny fit trail kits
12 cornering Kaisers
11 kickass Kuat racks
.......10...... Reverb beating droppers......
9 Hayes “huckin” hampers,
8 refreshing repair stands,
7 Brendog (got robbed) bundles,
6 Jizzing Joysticks
.......... 5... surprisingly priced Siskiu’s!!!!...........
4 functional Forefront’s,
3 detailed dentist stems,
2 pairs of over priced goggles
and some brakes to stop me hugging a treeee.
(baritone voice) and some donuts for Mike Leeevvvyyyy
Bad santa / troll edition
Post a Comment