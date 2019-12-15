Enter to Win A POC Helmet and Sunglasses - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 15, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


Prize Details:

The Tectal Race SPIN helmet and Crave Clarity sunglasses are designed to provide complete
protection for the head and eyes every time you hit the trails.

With extended protection around the temples and back of the head, the helmet provides
extra protection where it is needed most. The helmet ventilation is wind-tunnel tested to
ensure your head stays as cool as possible.

Aramid bridges feature in the helmet liner to enhance structural stability and to enhance
penetration protection. SPIN (Shearing Pads INside), our patent-pending silicone pad
technology system also features, ensuring the helmet delivers superior levels of comfort, fit
and performance.

The Crave Clarity Sunglasses feature a lightweight, flexible and durable grilamid frame with
snap-in hinges that pop out in a crash, reducing the chance of injury to your face and
minimizing damage to the frames.

We developed Clarity lens technology in partnership with optical industry leaders Carl Zeiss.
The lenses filter specific peaks in the color spectrum to optimize vision for trail riding,
enhancing the greens and browns associated with the trail environment, letting you react
more quickly to changes in your surroundings.


The Prize Includes:

• Tectal Race Spin helmet in hydrogen white/uranium black
• Translucent Crave Clarity sunglasses
• MSRP $495 USD

Learn more at www.pocsports.com.


To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

4 Comments

  • 6 1
 On the fifteenth day of Christmas Pinkbike clickbaited me for,
15 Rectal Helmets
14 things I didn’t know I needed
13 skinny fit trail kits
12 cornering Kaisers
11 kickass Kuat racks
.......10...... Reverb beating droppers......
9 Hayes “huckin” hampers,
8 refreshing repair stands,
7 Brendog (got robbed) bundles,
6 Jizzing Joysticks
.......... 5... surprisingly priced Siskiu’s!!!!...........
4 functional Forefront’s,
3 detailed dentist stems,
2 pairs of over priced goggles
and some brakes to stop me hugging a treeee.

(baritone voice) and some donuts for Mike Leeevvvyyyy

Bad santa / troll edition
  • 1 0
 You got rectal helmets? And then they spin? Seems like you're being screwed.
  • 1 0
 *15th day of advent
  • 1 0
 Pee oh see

Post a Comment



