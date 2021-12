Enter to Win A POC Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

POC Prize Pack



The Kortal Race Mips and Devour sunglasses are designed to provide complete

protection every time you hit the trails. Paired with the Resistance Pro DH Pants and the Mantle Thermal Hoodie you’ll stay warm, dry and protected season after season.





The prize pack includes:

• 1 x Kortal Race Mips

• 1 x Devour

• 1x Resistance Pro DH Pants

• 1x Mantle Thermal Hoodie (women’s or men’s)

*color subject to availability*

MSRP: $855 USD

Learn more at

www.pocsports.com

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can

sign up here

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.



Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.