Enter to Win A POC Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

The Kortal Race Mips and Devour sunglasses are designed to provide complete protection every time you hit the trails. Paired with the Resistance Pro DH Pants and the Mantle Thermal Hoodie you’ll stay warm, dry and protected season after season.
The prize pack includes: • 1 x Kortal Race Mips • 1 x Devour • 1x Resistance Pro DH Pants • 1x Mantle Thermal Hoodie (women’s or men’s) *color subject to availability* MSRP: $855 USD
9 Comments
For 17 puke inducing POC packs
16 Revolting Rotor bundles
15 Eeeeeeeeeevil Etnies
14 Eerie Enduras
13 Startling Stage 6’s
12 Horrendous Hope pedals
11 monstrous Michelin
10 Pertuuuuuuuuuurbing prize packs
9 orrible otuas
8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.
I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus
Stay incognito
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21757770
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21740209
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21745638
Post a Comment