close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Enter to Win A POC Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 17, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:

POC Prize Pack

The Kortal Race Mips and Devour sunglasses are designed to provide complete
protection every time you hit the trails. Paired with the Resistance Pro DH Pants and the Mantle Thermal Hoodie you’ll stay warm, dry and protected season after season. 


The prize pack includes:
• 1 x Kortal Race Mips 
• 1 x Devour
• 1x Resistance Pro DH Pants
• 1x Mantle Thermal Hoodie (women’s or men’s)
*color subject to availability*
MSRP: $855 USD


Learn more at www.pocsports.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


Must Read This Week
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Mike Kazimer
89261 views
5 Products I Loved in 2021: Mike Levy
63940 views
Slack Randoms: A High Pivot, Integrated Shock Scott Gambler Concept, Stick Shift Transmission & More
60688 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Henry Quinney
56457 views
8 Products I Loved In 2021: Seb Stott
48356 views
Field Test: 2022 Propain Hugene - The Definition of Balanced
48000 views
Video: Rider Flees Scene On Electric Motorcycle After Allegedly Hitting & Injuring Mountain Biker
47458 views
The 2021 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
45993 views

9 Comments

  • 10 9
 On the seventeenth day of Christmas, Outside clickbaited me!

For 17 puke inducing POC packs
16 Revolting Rotor bundles
15 Eeeeeeeeeevil Etnies
14 Eerie Enduras
13 Startling Stage 6’s
12 Horrendous Hope pedals
11 monstrous Michelin
10 Pertuuuuuuuuuurbing prize packs
9 orrible otuas
8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.

I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus

Stay incognito

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21757770



www.pinkbike.com/photo/21740209

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21745638
  • 1 1
 Poxy POC packs has more of a ring to it….
  • 2 0
 Finally I can stop wearing the same 2 lightweight vented XC shorts with knee-high socks all winter, I haven’t worn pants since 2015
  • 3 0
 No dungaree wet suit, can't even give them away...still entered
  • 1 0
 I was also hoping for the dungarees. They missed a great marketing / trolling opportunity there.
  • 1 0
 Wow, add some shoes, baselayer and gloves and you have an outfit for the price of a rideable hardtail Wink
  • 1 0
 Oh man i was excited, i thought it's be a super backpack.... Frown
  • 1 0
 $855 for pants, a hoodie, a half shell and a pair of sunglasses. Ok.
  • 1 0
 Awesome!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007270
Mobile Version of Website