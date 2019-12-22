Enter to Win A Pole Evolink 158 Frameset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 22, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


Prize Details:
The Pole Evolink 158 is a 29er gravity enduro bike for riders wanting to go fast. Pole
Evolink is the benchmark of modern geometry since 2016.

Evolink 158 has the reach range from 450mm to 535mm. Its wheelbase goes from
1268mm to 1353mm. The head angle is steady 64 degrees and chainstay length 455mm
throughout the range.


The prize includes:
• Evolink 158 Pepper Red + EXT frameset
• MSRP: $1775 USD

Learn more at www.polebicycles.com.


To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Pole Bicycles Advent Calendar Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brand from the Headtube Badge?
143661 views
Field Test: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer Carbon 90 - The One That Broke
96621 views
Gifts Ideas for The Enduro Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
81991 views
Field Test: 2020 Specialized Enduro S-Works - Basically a DH Bike Without a Dual Crown Fork
60801 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
52474 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
46216 views
Looking Back on Ten Years of Mountain Bike Innovation
40724 views
4 Takeaways from the CyclingTips Ultimate Chain Test
40160 views

18 Comments

  • 12 0
 On the twenty second day of Christmas Pinkbike clickbaited me, for:
22 prototype rear ends
21, I still want one even though I’ll break it Propains
......20...... tantalising Troy Lees...
19 bear arsed saddles
18 EXPENSIVE EXPOSURES
17 orgasmic ohlins
16 Viral Value Vitus’
......15...... ..... Rectal Helmets......,
14 things I didn’t know I needed
13 skinny fit trail kits
12 cornering Kaisers
11 kickass Kuat racks
.......10...... Reverb beating droppers......
9 Hayes “huckin” hampers,
8 refreshing repair stands,
7 Brendog (got robbed) bundles,
6 Jizzing Joysticks
.......... 5... surprisingly priced Siskiu’s!!!!...........
4 functional Forefront’s,
3 detailed dentist stems,
2 pairs of over priced goggles
and some brakes to stop me hugging a treeee.

(baritone voice) and some donuts for Mike Leevveeey

Bad santa / troll edition
  • 4 2
 22 prototype rear ends Should be enough for a couple days in Whistler
  • 2 0
 Any puns or jokes about it breaking means you are automatically disqualified from today's draw so as not to offend Mr Kokkonen's sensibilities and spark more defensive hate from his blog.
  • 2 0
 Hang on, it doesn’t come with the shock! So the winner needs at least 3k spare to finish it including the world’s priciest shock...someone’s gonna tell me other shocks fit, but probably not the one of your last rig...
  • 1 0
 So actually your winning a significant credit card debt, probably a divorce and a few years playing hude and seel from the baliffs....sod it I'm in
  • 5 0
 What a 'Cracking' prize!
  • 2 1
 Haha Smile you win
  • 2 0
 oh hell yeah. that pepper red with that storia shock, it screams christmas.
  • 2 1
 This would be a nice prize for someone who correctly picked the top 3 Rampage finishers but didn't get anything for it. Jussayin..
  • 3 0
 Xc version?
  • 2 0
 I’d bend over backwards to win this one
  • 2 0
 Normally I wouldn't say this, but I'll take a pole.
  • 1 0
 Does it come with personal liability insurance.....in the region of 2-3 billion should cover it
  • 1 0
 Me want this, pretty please santa...
  • 1 0
 Darn it I wouldn't mind this one.
  • 1 0
 The chance to get prize on the PB advent is almost zero percent
  • 1 0
 It has to be around 1 to 40 000, I guess. Or worse.
  • 1 0
 I would be so happy

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.017690
Mobile Version of Website