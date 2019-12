Enter to Win A Pole Evolink 158 Frameset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:



Evolink is the benchmark of modern geometry since 2016.



Evolink 158 has the reach range from 450mm to 535mm. Its wheelbase goes from

1268mm to 1353mm. The head angle is steady 64 degrees and chainstay length 455mm

throughout the range.





The prize includes:

• Evolink 158 Pepper Red + EXT frameset

Learn more at

www.polebicycles.com

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account.

sign up here

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.