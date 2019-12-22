Enter to Win A Pole Evolink 158 Frameset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
Dec 22, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff
Prize Details:The Pole Evolink 158 is a 29er gravity enduro bike for riders wanting to go fast. Pole
Evolink is the benchmark of modern geometry since 2016.
Evolink 158 has the reach range from 450mm to 535mm. Its wheelbase goes from
1268mm to 1353mm. The head angle is steady 64 degrees and chainstay length 455mm
throughout the range.
The prize includes:
• Evolink 158 Pepper Red + EXT frameset
• MSRP: $1775 USDLearn more at www.polebicycles.com
.
To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here
.There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.
Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!
