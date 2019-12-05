Enter to Win a Polygon Siskiu T7 30th Anniversary Bike - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 5, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


Prize Details:
The Polygon Siskiu T7 30th Anniversary Edition is a trail-ready, shred machine which is efficient enough for epic rides in the mountains and responsive enough to challenge friends on laps around the local loop!



The prize includes:
• Siskiu T7 30th Anniversary Edition (Trail Suspension Bike) - 29er (available in size M to XL)
• MSRP: $1,699 USD

Learn more at www.polygonbikes.com.


To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Polygon Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Impossible Quiz: Can You Guess These Weird & Wonderful Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
235781 views
Must Watch: Pinkbike's 50 Best Edits of the Decade
69342 views
First Look: Sprindex's Adjustable-Rate Coil Spring
58692 views
Field Test: 2020 Mondraker F-Podium DC - It Says Downcountry on the Frame
47245 views
Field Test: 2020 Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol - Down for Whatever Country
46537 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Sends HUGE Gaps in Paris and Lyon for 'Urban Freeride Lives 3'
39623 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Ride With or Without Gloves?
39412 views
Reader Story: The Rig v1 – A Custom Hardtail Frame with a Pinion Gearbox
35934 views

8 Comments

  • 2 0
 On the fifth day of Christmas Pinkbike clickbaited me,...., 5 controversial wheel size Siskiu’s!!!! 4 savage Smith helmets, 3 blingy dentist stems, a pair of over priced goggles and a SRAM Code brakeset RSC

Bad santa / troll edition
  • 1 0
 They’re giving away the 29” version but the picture is of the 27.5” version
Sounds like Pinkbikes being pretty naughty, should probably give all their presents to me instead
  • 2 0
 The Polygon Siskiu T7, Woh yeah just give it to me, Happy Holidays!
  • 1 0
 This is a scam. How can they offer a bike below 5k. don't bother entering Smile
  • 1 0
 I reluctantly agree to be gifted this mediocre bike as a result of participating in a contest that requires absolutely no effort, knowledge or investment from my side.
  • 1 0
 Where can I check if I won anything?
  • 1 0
 They’ll message/email you
  • 1 0
 tup sounds good to me!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015140
Mobile Version of Website