Enter to Win A Propain Dreckspatz 20" Kids Hardtail - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 21, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


Prize Details:
The new 2020 Dreckspatz is now available with a rigid fork, building a solid base for young shredders. Traction is provided by the new tires from "Vee Tire Co" and SRAM delivers the shifting and brakes.

What else is new for 2020? The Dreckspatz comes in the team-color of our Worldcup-Team "badmint" and the frame can further be customized with several decal options.

Fork: Rigid fork
Brake front: SRAM Level 65 mm
Brake rear: SRAM Level 125 mm
Saddle: 1st Ride Race
Seatpost: 1st Ride 27,7
Wheels: 1st Ride 20″
Cranks: 1st Ride 115 mm
Rear Derailleur: SRAM X-5 9-speed
Shifter: SRAM X-5 9-speed
Cassette: SRAM PG 920
Handlebar: 1st Ride 550
Stem: 1st Ride 38
Tires: VEE Crown Gem 20″
Weight 8,4 kg


The prize includes:
• Propain Dreckspatz 20“ Kids Hardtail
• MSRP: $830 USD

Learn more at www.propain-bikes.com.


To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer Carbon 90 - The One That Broke
95057 views
Gifts Ideas for The Enduro Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
81305 views
Field Test: 2020 Specialized Enduro S-Works - Basically a DH Bike Without a Dual Crown Fork
56610 views
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brand from the Headtube Badge?
47049 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
44357 views
Field Test: 2020 Ibis Mojo HD5 - An Easygoing All-Rounder
38992 views
4 Takeaways from the CyclingTips Ultimate Chain Test
38991 views
Looking Back on Ten Years of Mountain Bike Innovation
36256 views

16 Comments

  • 6 0
 On the twenty first day of Christmas Pinkbike clickbaited me, for:
21...I still want one even though I’ll break it Propains
......20...... tantalising Trail Troy Lees...
19 bear arsed saddles
18 EXPENSIVE EXPOSURES
17 orgasmic ohlins
16 Viral Value Vitus’
......15...... ..... Rectal Helmets......,
14 things I didn’t know I needed
13 skinny fit trail kits
12 cornering Kaisers
11 kickass Kuat racks
.......10...... Reverb beating droppers......
9 Hayes “huckin” hampers,
8 refreshing repair stands,
7 Brendog (got robbed) bundles,
6 Jizzing Joysticks
.......... 5... surprisingly priced Siskiu’s!!!!...........
4 functional Forefront’s,
3 detailed dentist stems,
2 pairs of over priced goggles
and some brakes to stop me hugging a treeee.

(baritone voice) and some donuts for Mike Leevveeey

Bad santa / troll edition
  • 4 0
 I mean we've all seen the comment section, but I don't actually believe we're all 12
  • 2 0
 Just heard, that Propain is available in the US soon. In about eight weeks.
  • 2 0
 I am here for Sewere Rat , i dont need this i am a 23 yo. grown-ass kid , but nevermind , i cant win either
  • 2 0
 i actually extremely need this. please!
  • 1 0
 Got two 7 year olds that will fight tooth an nail to ride it... lets do this.
  • 1 0
 A bit early for my 1 year old to go on this thing. Until he is grown a bit it can hang on his wall Smile
  • 1 0
 actually, Carver needs this but i will give it to him if i win - i promise
  • 2 0
 Wow this is awesome!!!
  • 1 0
 Actually my current bike is cheaper than this bike
  • 1 0
 Just looks like a plus size bike but smaller!
  • 1 0
 This will be on eBay or Craigslist within a day of delivery
  • 1 0
 Would like to try 115mm cranks just for fun?
  • 1 0
 Best prize yet.
  • 1 0
 It's look like 10" !
  • 1 0
 20" aint dead.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.017721
Mobile Version of Website