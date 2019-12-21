Prize Details: The new 2020 Dreckspatz is now available with a rigid fork, building a solid base for young shredders. Traction is provided by the new tires from "Vee Tire Co" and SRAM delivers the shifting and brakes.
What else is new for 2020? The Dreckspatz comes in the team-color of our Worldcup-Team "badmint" and the frame can further be customized with several decal options.
