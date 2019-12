Prize Details:





What else is new for 2020? The Dreckspatz comes in the team-color of our Worldcup-Team "badmint" and the frame can further be customized with several decal options.



Fork: Rigid fork

Brake front: SRAM Level 65 mm

Brake rear: SRAM Level 125 mm

Saddle: 1st Ride Race

Seatpost: 1st Ride 27,7

Wheels: 1st Ride 20″

Cranks: 1st Ride 115 mm

Rear Derailleur: SRAM X-5 9-speed

Shifter: SRAM X-5 9-speed

Cassette: SRAM PG 920

Handlebar: 1st Ride 550

Stem: 1st Ride 38

Tires: VEE Crown Gem 20″

Weight 8,4 kg





The prize includes:

• Propain Dreckspatz 20“ Kids Hardtail

• MSRP: $830 USD The new 2020 Dreckspatz is now available with a rigid fork, building a solid base for young shredders. Traction is provided by the new tires from "Vee Tire Co" and SRAM delivers the shifting and brakes.What else is new for 2020? The Dreckspatz comes in the team-color of our Worldcup-Team "badmint" and the frame can further be customized with several decal options.Fork: Rigid forkBrake front: SRAM Level 65 mmBrake rear: SRAM Level 125 mmSaddle: 1st Ride RaceSeatpost: 1st Ride 27,7Wheels: 1st Ride 20″Cranks: 1st Ride 115 mmRear Derailleur: SRAM X-5 9-speedShifter: SRAM X-5 9-speedCassette: SRAM PG 920Handlebar: 1st Ride 550Stem: 1st Ride 38Tires: VEE Crown Gem 20″Weight 8,4 kg• Propain Dreckspatz 20“ Kids Hardtail• MSRP: $830 USD

Learn more at

www.propain-bikes.com

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can

sign up here

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.



Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.